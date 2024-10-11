By EWN • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 18:02 • 2 minutes read

Discover Spikes Bar & Bobby Jones Restaurant: A Hidden Gem at Miraflores Golf Club

Nestled in the scenic hills of Miraflores Golf Club, Spikes Bar & Bobby Jones Restaurant offers a fantastic all-year-round escape, perfect for golfers, food lovers, and anyone looking to relax. With stunning views and a warm, inviting atmosphere, this is the ideal spot to unwind after a day on the green or simply to enjoy a great meal with friends and family.

Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner, the restaurant caters to all tastes. The current beautiful weather allows you to dine under the stars and make the most of those long evenings. Whether you’re indulging in a hearty breakfast, a leisurely lunch, or a laid-back dinner, you’ll be in good hands with Ludo and his incredible team. They pride themselves on their friendly, welcoming service, making everyone feel right at home.

The menu at Spikes Bar & Bobby Jones Restaurant offers excellent value, especially considering the high quality of the food. Weekends are especially busy, so it’s wise to book in advance. Entertainment is also a highlight, with live performances during Saturday and Sunday lunches, adding a special touch to your weekend dining experience.

Mark Your Calendars: Upcoming Events

October 23rd – Quiz Night: Hosted by the charismatic Alan Boardman, this event promises to be a fun-filled evening, all in support of the Captain’s Charity, Fundación Olivares. Gather your team of 4 and enjoy an evening of trivia and entertainment starting at 7:00 PM. Reservations are essential, so contact Ludo at 951 840 283 to secure your spot.

December 25th – Christmas Day Celebration: Make this Christmas truly special at Spikes Bar & Bobby Jones Restaurant. Enjoy a welcome glass of cava followed by a sumptuous three-course meal featuring hand-carved turkey, sugar-baked ham, and a traditional Christmas pudding. At just €95 per person, this festive feast offers incredible value in a magical setting. To top it off, you’ll be treated to live entertainment from Zac and Bruno, creating the perfect holiday atmosphere.

Christmas Party Menu – Just €47.00 per person!

Celebrate the festive season in style with our Christmas Party Menu, available for just €47.00 per person. This special package includes a welcome glass of cava, a delicious three-course menu, and half a bottle of wine per person. Perfect for gatherings with friends, family, or colleagues, the festive menu is sure to make your holiday season even more memorable. Book early to avoid disappointment!

For a memorable dining experience in the heart of the Costa del Sol, look no further than Spikes Bar & Bobby Jones Restaurant. Whether you’re a local, a golfer, or just passing through, this place is a must-visit!

Reservations 951 840 283 / www.mirafloresgolf.es

Sponsored