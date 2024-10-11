By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 20:14 • 2 minutes read

Heavy rains predicted for the following days Credit: Flickr

Severe weather warnings have been issued across Spain for this weekend as the meteorological service, La Aemet predicts grey skies, temperature drops and fierce storms.

This October continues to be unpredictable as warm weather and sunny skies have met with unusual weather phenomena such as Storm Kirk. Of course, these weather changes are typical for a Spanish autumn, where going out with your umbrella under your arm or your sunglasses on your head might become a toss up each morning. However, this Friday October 11, national weather stations have been clear on their prognosis for the weekend and have raised important alerts in most parts of the country.

Andalucia set to face strong rainfall and storm-like conditions

Andalucía will turn out to be the worst-hit part of the country with heavy rains and storms raising the level of alert in the area to orange. This warning means that the area could be a target for significant and rather unusual weather alterations and citizens are advised to be vigilant, especially when organising activities that could put safety at risk. According to the weather office, 10 provinces will continue to be on the radar for adverse weather conditions over the following days with the most serious cause for concern being in Cádiz, Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén and Sevilla. Here, intense, persistent rain can be expected, as well as consistent storm conditions. In the rest of the country, Barcelona and Badajoz could also face periods of extreme weather, notably prolonged periods of abundant rainfall.

In northern coastal areas, particularly in Galicia, already affected recently by Storm Kirk, tidal waves may cause some damage. Weather warnings have been issued in La Coruña and Pontevedra as a turbulent outlook for the coastal areas looks likely. In parts of Navarra and towards the western areas of the Pyrenees, gusty winds are set to be on the cards for the following days.

Atlantic storm to push upwards across Spain, bringing adverse weather changes

La Aemet has explained that the current meteorological conditions are occurring due to an Atlantic storm formed by low pressure currents ,which has gathered strength in western parts of the country. This weather front will be characterised by cloudy skies and rainfall, which will move gradually upwards from southwestern to northeastern areas of the country, particularly close to the Atlantic and to the west of Cantabrian waters, leaving a wave of meteorological changes in its path. Other areas of the country, as well as the Balearic islands are expected to experience some of the weather’s aftermath but it is unlikely that conditions in these areas will be as severe.

Despite high temperatures being the norm for some parts of the country recently, parts of Spain, particularly southwestern, northern and mediterranean zones will experience cooler weather. In the rest of the country and in the Balearic islands, slightly warmer weather is expected. Top temperatures are expected for Santa Cruz in Tenerife reaching 28ºC, and Murcia reaching 27ºC.

