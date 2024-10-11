By Catherine McGeer •
From the garden to the table
ROQUETAS DE MAR is gearing up for its first-ever Gastronomic Days, titled ‘From the Roquetas de Mar Garden to the Table,’ running from October 7 to November 30. This food event, organised by the local Tourism and Beaches Department, aims to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural heritage while boosting year-round tourism.
Mayor Gabriel Amat highlighted the importance of local produce, stating, ‘Our gastronomy is a major attraction for visitors, thanks to our fresh vegetables and talented chefs who blend traditional flavours with modern techniques.’
For two months, participating restaurants will offer exclusive tasting menus that spotlight local ingredients, often referred to as Km0. Diners can expect a delightful selection that includes three shared starters, a first dish, a main course, and optional desserts, all made with fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables.
A panel of judges will evaluate the menus based on creativity, quality, and the use of local ingredients, selecting five standout options. Participating restaurants, including Pa’ Levante and Stanley & De Marco, will promote this unique culinary experience through social media and public events. Plus, attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win a hotel stay or a dinner for two at one of the featured restaurants! For more information check out the town hall social media pages.
