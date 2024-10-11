By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

From the garden to the table Image: Shutterstock/ KarepaStock

ROQUETAS DE MAR is gearing up for its first-ever Gastronomic Days, titled ‘From the Roquetas de Mar Garden to the Table,’ running from October 7 to November 30. This food event, organised by the local Tourism and Beaches Department, aims to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural heritage while boosting year-round tourism.

Celebrating Local Agriculture: The Heart of Gastronomic Days

Mayor Gabriel Amat highlighted the importance of local produce, stating, ‘Our gastronomy is a major attraction for visitors, thanks to our fresh vegetables and talented chefs who blend traditional flavours with modern techniques.’

A Culinary Experience: What to Expect from Exclusive Menus

For two months, participating restaurants will offer exclusive tasting menus that spotlight local ingredients, often referred to as Km0. Diners can expect a delightful selection that includes three shared starters, a first dish, a main course, and optional desserts, all made with fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables.

Judging Criteria: Evaluating the Best Tasting Menus

A panel of judges will evaluate the menus based on creativity, quality, and the use of local ingredients, selecting five standout options. Participating restaurants, including Pa’ Levante and Stanley & De Marco, will promote this unique culinary experience through social media and public events. Plus, attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win a hotel stay or a dinner for two at one of the featured restaurants! For more information check out the town hall social media pages.

