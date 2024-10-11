By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 11 Oct 2024 • 21:36 • 2 minutes read

Confused man suffering from dementia photo -www.unsplash.com

Loneliness in middle and old age increases the risk of dementia by 31 per cent, according to a major new analysis of around 609,000 participants worldwide. Researchers have said that this is the biggest study to date regarding a link between cognitive decline and the impact loneliness and depression can have on the brain.

Risk factors of dementia

Dementia affects 7.9 million people throughout the European Union (EU) There is no cure for the disease and certain risk factors such as lifestyle, drinking alcohol, smoking, genetics and social interactions can all play a part in whether a person may develop dementia or not. Loneliness was found to raise the risk of general dementia, vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease as well as contribute to overall cognitive impairment in which memory, decision making and concentration decline in later life. The study was conducted by researchers in Ireland, Switzerland, France, the United States, and China. Participants were asked how often they felt lonely and assessed how intense their loneliness was. The combined results allowed the researchers to study the data and the link between loneliness and dementia.

Authors of the dementia study speak out

Páraic Ó Súilleabháin, one of the study’s authors and a psychology lecturer at the University of Limerick in Ireland, said in a statement – “loneliness is a critically important risk factor in the future development of dementia,” Martina Luchetti, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at Florida State University in the US, said “There are different types and sources of loneliness that can affect cognitive symptoms across the dementia continuum,” 35 per cent of people across the EU say they are lonely at least some of the time and the highest rates of loneliness were found to be in Ireland, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Combating loneliness in the fight against dementia

The study authors stated that going forward it was important to address loneliness and investigate the reasons behind people’s loneliness as well as the type of loneliness people are experiencing. “Addressing loneliness, promoting a feeling of connectedness, could be protective for cognitive health in later life.” said Luchetti. There are many different reasons people feel lonely and it can depend on factors such as mobility, where they live and if there are any community events in the area in which they can out and meet people. Finances can also be an issue as well as general overall mental health as depression can also contribute to reasons a person may feel lonely.