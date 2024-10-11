By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 16:06 • 1 minute read

Image: Alcachofa Vega Baja / Facebook.

The Vega Baja Artichoke Association participated in the International Fruit and Vegetable Fair, Fruit Attraction.

The event was held from October 8 to 10 at the Madrid Trade Fair Institution (IFEMA).

Showcasing Artichokes

Antonio Ángel Hurtado, the president of the Vega Baja Artichoke Association, emphasised the significance of showcasing their artichokes at this event.

He noted that Fruit Attraction is the leading event in the global fruit and vegetable sector, making it an ideal platform to promote the quality of its artichokes, strengthen its brand image, connect with regular customers, and explore new markets.

This event featured over two thousand companies and had the largest participation in the fair’s history, along with more than one hundred thousand professionals from 145 countries.

Key Products

The president expressed pride in representing the Vega Baja region and its key products like the artichoke.

He highlighted the event as an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to see the quality of the region’s crops and recognise the vital role agriculture plays in the Vega Baja del Segura.