By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 11 Oct 2024 • 10:16 • 1 minute read

Strom Kirk causes flooding across Europe Credit: Flickr

Despite the worst of Storm Kirk having now subsided, this deadly storm and tail end of Hurricane Kirk has left a trail of destruction with one person being killed in France.

Storm Kirk, the remnants of a hurricane, which caused severe damage in Florida with deadly winds of upto 175mph, moved between Bermuda in the Caribbean and the Azores in the mid-Atlantic to reach a category 4 status. The storm has wreaked havoc across Europe including severe floods especially in Portugal, Belgium and France.

Storm Kirk leaves aftermath of destruction across Europe

In Portugal over 300,000 people were left without power and there were over 600 reported incidents of fallen trees recorded by the Civil Protection services. The damage extended into Spain where powerful winds and rainfall were noted particularly in the north of Spain with rooves being ripped off buildings. Services affected included train and flight complications and several parks were closed to the public. Other countries including Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Northern Germany were also preparing themselves yesterday for the aftermath of this vicious storm.

One killed in France as Storm Kirk surges in the Mediterranean

In France, there were particularly severe flooding levels in the Alpes-Maritimes region, as well as in the area of Seine-et-Marne, where houses were flooded and roads were obstructed by debris. In Couvin, in Ardennes, residents were instructed to observe a communal emergency procedure as a means of precaution. In Southern France, just off the port city of Sète, huge waves in the Meditterranean led to three boats capsizing. Sadly, one amateur sailor died in the tragedy while another was sent to hospital in a critical condition.

Storm Kirk has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, yet in several parts of northern Europe, water levels remain high and the effects of destruction remain visible. In France, Energy and Ecological Transition Minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher commented: “These episodes will have a tendency to recur. We’re living at a time when climate change is making itself felt in concrete ways in our daily lives.”

