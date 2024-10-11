By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 21:33 • 2 minutes read

Wegovy weight loss drug used for obesity control Credit: Flickr

France has refused to endorse prescribing weight loss drug, Wegovy through its national insurance system, despite being on sale.

The anti-obesity drug manufactured by Danish drugmaker, Novo Nordisk – maker of the type-2 diabetes medication, Ozempic – will now be sold in France for patients suffering from obesity. Yet France’s national health system has refused to prescribe the drug, meaning that patients will have to purchase this independently and out of their own pockets. According to a company spokesperson, some 10,000 French people have already purchased the medication via an early access scheme, and will expect to foot a bill of around €270 to €330 (around £225-275) per month to persevere with treatment. In its defence, the national health system claims that patients should not be encouraged to resort to the drug as a quick and easy option. It should be considered only as a secondary method of treatment should diet and exercise be insufficient for significant weight loss. The French drug safety agency also outlined the risk of the drug transforming into a quick fix for aesthetic purposes.

Wegovy belongs to a repertoire of weight loss drugs called GLP-1 receptor agents which suppress appetite. Due to their growing popularity, health analysts predict that sales could reach around $131 billion (€117.4 billion or £98billion) by 2028, with shortages being recorded since 2022.

Countries debate whether Wegovy should be funded by national health system

Across Europe, other countries are mirroring France’s response to the drug. In Germany, laws are enforced to prevent the national health service from funding medication related to what are considered to be “lifestyle” issues. These include obesity, quitting smoking and erectile dysfunction. The UK does supply Wegovy through the NHS (National Health System), yet only for a maximum of two years to ensure cost-effectiveness.

In the midst of debate regarding the effectiveness, reliability and risks of Wegovy, many medical experts have stressed that the drug is not a flawless solution. Dr Jens-Christian Holm, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen and head of the Children’s Obesity Clinic at Holbæk University Hospital in Denmark, said: “There are problems there. They cost a lot of money. There are side effects, and they are not working when you stop using them.” He also maintains that such drugs should only be reserved for the most serious cases and that thorough consultations should prioritise who is prescribed.

Wegovy yet to be tried and tested but set to sell globally

Currently, Wegovy can be purchased in Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, and Iceland, and in several countries outside of Europe. More countries are set to invest in the weight loss drug, especially in the light of recent research by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which showed the possible benefits of the drug to treat heart attacks and strokes in obesity patients. However, as in France, there are still uncertainties to be ironed out, and the long term effects are unknown. It remains to be seen how Wegovy will be administered worldwide in the following years and whether obesity will be considered a medical issue like any other.

