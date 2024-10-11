By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 16:09 • 1 minute read

Norwegian plane to Malaga. Credit: Jeppe Gustafsson - Shutterstock

Norwegian (or Norwegian Air Shuttle, as the company is formally known) will be selling 240,000 seats on 13 routes from Malaga to Scandinavian destinations for those who want to visit the snow at Christmas as well as those hoping to escape it.

Malaga airport changes to its winter schedule at the end of October, and with it, Norwegian is bringing in new routes and more tourist investment. In terms of passenger volume, the low-cost Scandinavian carrier is the 5th biggest operator out of the Costa del Sol airport.

The airline is offering 240,000 seats to fly from the Costa del Sol to the Nordic countries of Aalborg, Billund, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Munich, Bergen, Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Sandefjord, Stockholm-Arland, Gothenburg, and Stockholm-Skavsta.

Norwegian bringing more jobs and more tourist trade

The new flights mark a 20% increase in the amount of passengers Norwegian already bring in to the Costa del Sol, and the good news is that they are in the winter rather than just in the summer high season. As well, the opportunities of new and interesting destinations from the south of Spain to Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are peaking the interest of Andalusians, given that traditional European winter destinations, such as London or Paris, usually end up overbooked.

Last year, Norwegian shifted more than 862,000 passengers from Malaga airport, a record that allowed it to climb two positions in the ranking of companies with the highest volume of travellers. It is the largest Norwegian airline with about 4,700 employees and operates an extensive network of routes, which, during 2023, transported more than twenty million passengers.