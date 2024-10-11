By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 12:49
• 1 minute read
Pantomime magic with ADAPT
Image: ADAPT/ Gill Brown
IF you spot a group of people in San Pedro del Pinatar dressed as pantomime characters acting out some bizarre scenes, don’t worry—it’s just the ADAPT Theatre Group filming one of their annual short comic videos. These videos, which add a splash of local flair to their pantomimes, have become a beloved tradition.
With over a decade of these fun, creative clips, ADAPT has brought iconic tales like Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin to life in familiar local settings. From princes hacking through ‘forests’ in the park to Aladdin negotiating with the mayor to free his monkey, the group involves well-known locations and people, much to the delight of audiences.
This year, Snow White and the 7 Guiris will take the stage at the end of November, promising more laughter and entertainment. The production is sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting group, and all proceeds go to local charities.
For more details, visit ADAPT Theatre Group’s website adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com/ or call Eric at 656 361 098.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
