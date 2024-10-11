Archeologists Unearth Perfectly Preserved Iron Age Skeleton

By Nina Cook •
Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 0:52
• 2 minutes read
The Iron Age stone sarcophagus, already opened and with the skeleton perfectly preserved inside. | Credit: Andrea Babbi
In what could easily be the plot of a spooky Halloween special, archaeologists have uncovered a “perfectly preserved” skeleton, over 2,000 years old, inside a fully sealed Iron Age sarcophagus, just waiting for its big reveal.
Found in an untouched Italian necropolis (take that, looters!), this ancient skeleton is giving us major time-travel vibes—straight to pre-Roman Italy.
It’s a rare win for archaeologists. Usually, when they uncover a tomb, it’s been picked clean centuries ago by grave robbers trying to make a quick buck. So when the Bisenzio Project team stumbled upon a pristine necropolis at their namesake site, they knew they were onto something special.
A 2024 dig at the Bisenzio site led to a collection of tombs dating back to the Iron Age, specifically the 7th century BC to the late 6th century BC. Among them, the star of the show: a large stone sarcophagus sealed so tightly it could’ve been guarding a pharaoh.
When Andrea Babbi and the team from Italy’s National Research Council prised it open (cue eerie music), they were astonished to find fully preserved skeletal remains—the Halloween miracle we didn’t know we needed. Now, they’re gearing up to do some high-tech “osteoarchaeological, isotopic, and archaeogenomic analyses” (fancy words for “we’re going to learn all about this ancient VIP’s life”), offering insights not just into the skeleton, but the whole Bisenzio site.
Even before any CSI-style tests kick in, this discovery is already rewriting history. What makes this find so special isn’t just the body: alongside our skeleton friend, the team uncovered grave goods, including a bronze situla—a ceremonial vessel linked to high-ranking rituals.
Previously thought to be a quiet backwater, the funerary items and that swanky, sealed coffin—which kept the remains in pristine condition for over two millennia—now indicate that the area was an aristocratic hub, flourishing during the Orientalising and Archaic periods.
Turns out, Bisenzio wasn’t just some sleepy settlement after all—it was actively trading and making connections with other Iron Age regions—proof that ancient Italy wasn’t all about Rome.
A perfect blend of history and mystery, this discovery is one that will haunt—and fascinate—archaeologists for years to come.
