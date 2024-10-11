By Donna Williams • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 19:48 • 1 minute read

Announcement of the photography contest Credit: lalfas.es

A new edition of the photography competition for the solidarity calendar of Social Volunteering is underway.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday October 17. The committee will judge the submissions and choose the twelve images that will form the solidarity calendar for 2025. The sale of this product is intended to raise funds for the local food bank.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18, and there are three categories in which to submit photographs for consideration.

These are ‘Landscapes and emblematic places’ in which photos depict the natural beauty of l’Alfas, ‘Culture and Tradition’ for images that reflect local life, including festivals, and ‘Gente de l’Alfas’ depicting portraits and everyday scenes that represent the intercultural diversity of the people who live in the municipality.

Those entering photography contest can submit a maximum of three photographs

Contestants are permitted to submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be taken horizontally. The judging panel will consider the images’ beauty, originality, and artistic merit. Entries must be emailed to cooperacionyvoluntariado@lalfas.com, with the subject title ‘Photography Contest #AlfsasEnFoto’.

In addition to including the winning photos in the calendar, prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. The first prize will be a night at a hotel for two in l’Alfas del Pi, the second a dinner for two, and the third a spa session for two.

Further information including the detailed terms and conditions can be found by visiting the Town Council website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.