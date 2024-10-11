By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 11 Oct 2024 • 16:12 • 2 minutes read

Vaccines to improve immunization Credit: Pixabay: MasterTux

Worrying research which predicts that antibiotic-resistant infections could cause the deaths of more than 39 million people over the next 25 years has prompted new studies on immunisation as a preventative measure.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), up to 106,000 deaths related to antibiotic resistance could be avoided every year if a boost in vaccine administration became commonplace. The new report highlights that large scale deployment of vaccines that attack 24 of the most common pathogens could start to tackle the abuse of antibiotics, lowering their use by 22 per cent.

Immunisation by vaccine could curb the deadly consequences of resistance to antibiotics

Commonly overused in medicine and farming industries, antibiotics can encourage more resilient “superbugs” to propagate and become stronger, which subsequently weakens the capacity of hospitals and other medical services to treat infections. Global leaders have collectively vowed to curb the current death toll related to antibiotic-resistant infections by 10 per cent by 2030. In light of this objective, the focus on immunisation has been at the heart of the debate. To control anti microbial resistance (AMR), regular immunisations could be tantamount to not only preventing 750,000 superbug deaths per year but also to avoiding the need for second or third doses of antibiotics for potential relapses from an infection. Dr Martin Friede, leader of WHO’s vaccine research unit said: “We’ve known for many years that vaccines could play a role in controlling [AMR].” He added: “we haven’t, up until today, been able to say which vaccines and what the impact really could be.”

Aside from the medical and pharmaceutical benefits, there would understandably be significant financial impacts. Hospital costs could be reduced by around $861 dollars (about €772 million or around £640 million) and productivity losses would be reduced by around $5.9 billion (about €5.3 billion or around £4.4billion). Dr Mateusz Hasso-Agopsowicz, lead autor of the report and technical officer at the WHO’s department for immunisations said: “Treating [antibiotic] resistant infections is incredibly costly.” Implementing preventative strategies of vaccination and immunisation would avoid incurring such hefty costs.

New vaccines need to be developed to combat resistant pathogens

In the meantime, there is hope for a potential vaccine for tuberculosis (TB). The contagious bacterial infection was responsible for 23 per cent of deaths associated with AMR in 2019 – all preventable by vaccine. Despite TB jabs already being available for babies including the widely used Bacille Calmette-Guérin (or BCG vaccine), studies show that this does not offer enough protection for individuals later in life. The new vaccine now administered to 70 per cent of babies across the globe, could have reduced deaths in 2019 by 118,000.

In light of research on the importance of immunisation and ever more effective vaccines, the WHO has prompted governments to push for immunisation programmes and for further research and development into manufacturing new vaccines. Medical headway needs to be at the forefront to combat even the most resistant of pathogens. “Not only can we prevent deaths due to the pathogen, but we can prevent antibiotic use,” Friede said.

