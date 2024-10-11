By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 12:36 • 1 minute read

Trains will soon be connected between Spain and Portugal Credit: Pixabay: Didgeman

Agreements have been made to open rail services between Spain and Portugal in a bid to improve transport links between the neighbouring countries.

After a long-anticipated wait, the expenditure to allow Portuguese rail services CP (Comboios de Portugal) to operate in Spain has been approved. The move came as the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Miguel Pinto Luz announced that CP will now be certified to integrate into the Spanish rail system to form part of an internationalisation strategy. In the Assembly of the Republic, the minister stated that he has “been encouraging studies to be carried out for the operation in A Coruña from now on.”

Plans for Renfe and CP to operate across both countries will bring economic benefits

The initiative, which has been some time in the making, makes sense given that Renfe is preparing to operate in Spain. Allowing for this overlap of rail Carriers between countries will certainly facilitate an open market . In response to this, Mr Pinto Luz attested: “For us, there is something that is obvious: if Renfe is preparing to operate in Portugal, CP must also prepare to operate in Spain. This is how it is in an open market, this is how it is CP with ambition.”

According to initial plans for rail services managed by CP, it will operate internationally and as a public service and high speed rail service, for which it will be fully equipped and provided with the conditions needed to run smoothly and efficiently.

Spain and Portugal collaborate in merging rail services for 2030 World Cup games

As an offshoot to this agreement, Renfe’s President, Raúl Blanco in Spain and corresponding President Pedro Moreira of CP in Portugal have also conceded to collaborate in transporting fans during the 2030 World Cup. This will be discussed between both countries and Morocco in a meeting at the Renfe headquarters in Madrid. Given the current progress of transport links between Spain and Portugal, both countries vow to improve communication between the two countries during the World Cup, as well as to optimise transport methods and offer sustainable alternatives for fans during the sporting event.

Find more articles on Portugal