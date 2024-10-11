Remembrance Sunday would have clashed with EES

By John Smith • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 12:56 • 2 minutes read

Although now postponed, the most recent planned date for the introduction of the EES (Schengen Entry Exit Scheme), November 10, may have caused some ironic laughter in Britain.

The imposition of this and then the ETIAS requirements meaning that those with non-EU passports will be required to obtain the ETIAS ‘visa’ prior to entry into most of Europe will most likely affect Britons and those from Canada and the USA as well as other nations who have a history of assisting a struggling Europe.

Planned but postponed EES date same as Remembrance Sunday in Britain

The irony, is that the date of November 10 that was chosen is also that of Remembrance Sunday which sees tribute being given to the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The majority of those European countries which had been invaded during the two World Wars appeared pleased to welcome liberators from Britain and the Commonwealth as the wars drew to an end.

Britain is of course also a major contributor to NATO but because then Prime Minister David Cameron somewhat unwisely as it turns out, gave the British population the right to vote to leave the European Union, then the people of Britain are certainly reaping what they have sown.

Many feel that it’s the principle rather than the act

In fairness, it’s not that big a deal to have to fill in a few online forms, give fingerprints and a photo (which we British implants had to do in order to gain residency in Spain) but it just appears somewhat churlish for those wanting to visit the 30 odd countries to have to go through the rigmarole.

With all of the ongoing discussions over the Gibraltar border with Spain and the implied threat that if no Treaty is signed, then there would be consequences (even though the vast majority of Gibraltarians voted to remain in the European Union) there would have been a genuine sense of grievance at the Remembrance services on the Rock if existing freedom of movement had been withdrawn on that date.

Germany in part responsible for postponement

Perhaps the ultimate irony is that it is thanks in part to Germany that the November 10 implementation date have been moved forward to a date yet to be decided.