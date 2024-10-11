By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 14:31 • 2 minutes read

Ryanair aircraft Credit: Pixabay: tpicture

Irish-owned, low-cost carrier, Ryanair has announced that it will no longer fly to Dortmund, Dresden and Leipzig in Germany in summer 2025.

Hamburg will also see flight operations reduced by 60%, while flights to Berlin will be affected, blaming increasing operational costs. The cuts will lead to a reduction of 22 routes and 1.8 million less seats from April next year, which will reflect an overall drop of 12% of operations in Germany. This will also have a knock-on-effect for workers, particularly in the hospitality industry.

High charges by German government force Ryanair to cut routes

Ryanair say the cuts have been inevitable due to high charges by the German government, particularly air traffic tax and air traffic control fees that are preventing a return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic. Germany is currently operating on 82% of 2019 air traffic and is at the bottom of the ladder in comparison to other European countries in post-pandemic air travel recovery. Ryanair maintains that high government taxes, which get passed on to the customer, are having a negative impact on international visitors, German citizens and aviation market recovery.

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC criticised the German government for bailing out Ryanair’s competitor Lufthansa to the tune of €6bn during the Covid-19 crisis, which he claims has also added to the increase in fares. The rise in air travel tax is between €15 and €70, according to the journey distance. This is certainly not sustainable for the airline. Ryanair had presented a 7-year growth plan to the German government, which Wilson claimed was ignored leading to the current market of rising costs as well as the reduction and cancellation of routes, rather than expansion and recovery of the German market.

Further disruptions predicted to German air travel as Ryanair reduce operations

Adding further uncertainty to German air travel, the country’s airline federation, the BDF, are predicting further disruption in 2025 with Hamburg set to increase its airport fees. This type of increase “shows the negative dynamic that Germany currently finds itself in as an air travel location”, according to BDF director Michael Engel, who expects more similar airport fee and tax increases to follow. This could maintain an uncompetitive market in Germany in which further route cancellations and reductions are to be expected. By contrast, countries such as Sweden, Italy, Hungary and Poland have successfully begun introducing lower access costs, increasing passenger numbers. Air traffic capacity has prompted Ryanair to take matters into their own hands and expand considerably into other European countries.

