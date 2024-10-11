By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 14:31
• 2 minutes read
Ryanair aircraft
Credit: Pixabay: tpicture
Irish-owned, low-cost carrier, Ryanair has announced that it will no longer fly to Dortmund, Dresden and Leipzig in Germany in summer 2025.
Hamburg will also see flight operations reduced by 60%, while flights to Berlin will be affected, blaming increasing operational costs. The cuts will lead to a reduction of 22 routes and 1.8 million less seats from April next year, which will reflect an overall drop of 12% of operations in Germany. This will also have a knock-on-effect for workers, particularly in the hospitality industry.
Ryanair say the cuts have been inevitable due to high charges by the German government, particularly air traffic tax and air traffic control fees that are preventing a return to normality after the Covid-19 pandemic. Germany is currently operating on 82% of 2019 air traffic and is at the bottom of the ladder in comparison to other European countries in post-pandemic air travel recovery. Ryanair maintains that high government taxes, which get passed on to the customer, are having a negative impact on international visitors, German citizens and aviation market recovery.
Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC criticised the German government for bailing out Ryanair’s competitor Lufthansa to the tune of €6bn during the Covid-19 crisis, which he claims has also added to the increase in fares. The rise in air travel tax is between €15 and €70, according to the journey distance. This is certainly not sustainable for the airline. Ryanair had presented a 7-year growth plan to the German government, which Wilson claimed was ignored leading to the current market of rising costs as well as the reduction and cancellation of routes, rather than expansion and recovery of the German market.
Adding further uncertainty to German air travel, the country’s airline federation, the BDF, are predicting further disruption in 2025 with Hamburg set to increase its airport fees. This type of increase “shows the negative dynamic that Germany currently finds itself in as an air travel location”, according to BDF director Michael Engel, who expects more similar airport fee and tax increases to follow. This could maintain an uncompetitive market in Germany in which further route cancellations and reductions are to be expected. By contrast, countries such as Sweden, Italy, Hungary and Poland have successfully begun introducing lower access costs, increasing passenger numbers. Air traffic capacity has prompted Ryanair to take matters into their own hands and expand considerably into other European countries.
Find other articles on air travel
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.