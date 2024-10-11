Singing bowls and meditation

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 18:51 • 1 minute read

Christina Heckel's sound healing session Credit: Christina Heckel

Harmonise your mind and body through sound meditation with a gong and singing bowls in Fuengirola, Saturday, Oct 19.

This is the call from Christine Heckel of the Peter Hess Institute. She is the only sound massage practitioner in Spain authorised to teach under the auspices of the Peter Hess Academy Spain. ‘I am passionate about Tibetan singing bowls. I enjoy inspiring others to lead a balanced life through sound therapy,’ she says.

What is billed as a transformative experience in Sound Meditation, featuring the soothing resonance of gongs and enchanting tones of singing bowls, is taking place at MOA International in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, on Saturday, October 19, between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Deep relaxation through harmonic frequencies, stress reduction, and mental clarity

Attendees can expect deep relaxation through harmonic frequencies, stress reduction, and mental clarity; a rejuvenated mind-body connection; a powerful gong that releases tension and promotes healing vibrations; and the melodic tones of Sangha meditation singing bowls, creating a serene atmosphere.

The benefits of the event are said to be enhanced focus and concentration; improved sleep quality; and stress relief and relaxation.

Christine Heckel is reaching out to those individuals seeking mental and emotional balance, exploring holistic wellness practices, or anyone looking to experience the magic of sound meditation.

The experience, which costs €22, is taking place at MOA International, Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo n. 34, Edificio Ofimar, Office 13, Atico, Los Boliches, Fuengirola ay 4.30pm on Saturday, October 19.