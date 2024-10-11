Spain Braces Itself for Wild Weather

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 12:37 • 2 minutes read

Severe Storm Warnings and Temperature Drop Alerts. Credit: Pexels, Suparerg Suksai

As the weekend approaches, autumn is revealing its gloomier side with grey skies, wind and showers.

With Hurricane Milton causing widespread devastation in the U.S., and Storm Kirk battering some parts of Spain and Europe, a new wave of showers is set to sweep across much of the Iberian Peninsula.

October continues to showcase its typical erratic weather, flipping between warm spells and, on the flip side, adverse conditions like Storm Kirk.

This time of year is often hard to predict in Spain. Between sunny spells and scattered showers, we’re well used to the weather uncertainty between October and December.

For this Friday, 11th October, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued alerts affecting large parts of Spain, giving us a clear picture of the weather we’re up against before the weekend kicks in.

Heavy Rains in Andalusia

The provinces in Andalusia are expected to be the most affected by rain and storms, putting several areas on an orange-level alert. According to AEMET’s forecast, a total of ten provinces are under warning due to adverse weather conditions, including rain, storms, wind, and coastal phenomena.

The main focus of the rains will be in Andalusia, where the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, and Seville have reached orange alert level hazard risk. These areas are set to have intense and persistent rainfall, accompanied by storms that could potentially worsen conditions.

Jaen, also in Andalusia, is expecting rain as well. Elsewhere in the country, Barcelona and Badajoz have been added to the list.

Coastal Alerts

The situation isn’t much calmer in Galicia, where A Coruña and Pontevedra are facing coastal hazards due to high waves, prompting alerts for coastal phenomena.

Navarra is also on alert, anticipating strong gusts of wind on its Cantabrian slope and in the western Pyrenees, leading to wind warnings in these regions.

AEMET explains that this weather scenario is due to an Atlantic storm approaching and intensifying over the western peninsula. This front will bring overcast skies and precipitation moving from southwest to northeast, affecting extensive areas of the country, especially along the Atlantic side and the western Cantabrian region. While rain is expected to reach other parts of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, its impact should be lighter and more scattered.

Temperatures Set to Drop

On the temperature front, cooler weather is expected in the southwestern quadrant, inside the northern third, and the Mediterranean area.

In the meantime, the rest of the country, including the Canary Islands, might see slightly warmer temperatures. The warmest spots in Spain will be Santa Cruz de Tenerife, reaching 28ºC, and Murcia, hitting 27ºC.

The minimum temperatures will drop in the northeastern half and increase in the southwest, with light frosts forecasted around the Pyrenees.

Windy Conditions Ahead

Winds will mainly blow from the south and east across the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, shifting to a southwesterly direction in the western half. Galicia and the eastern Cantabrian area are expected to experience the strongest gusts, particularly in mountainous zones like the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees.

Stay Up to Date and Stay Safe

With such unpredictable weather, it’s advisable to keep updated with the latest forecasts and heed any warnings from local authorities. Whether you’re planning to celebrate the Día de la Hispanidad in Madrid or the Fiestas del Pilar in Zaragoza, being prepared for changing weather conditions is essential.