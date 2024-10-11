Speaking European – Filip Bovin

By John Smith •
Finnish digital specialist Filip Bovin
Credit: Filip Bovin
Arguably, Filip Bovin who moved from Finland to Spain prior to the pandemic should be classed as an early Digital Nomad.
“Like many of my compatriots, I moved to Spain with my family because of the weather and the fact that I was looking to move into a friendly, family orientated society.
“When the pandemic hit, it was very worrying as a I had a wife and son to support, so discovered that the only way to do this was to take to the internet and I’m pleased to say it has worked very well.”
Currently living in Torrox (Axarquia) Filip runs a number of digital companies, the fastest growing being NeduAI and he conducts business throughout the world employing staff as each project requires.
Another of his companies Tutors concentrates on Finnish students and each year he brings a number over to Spain as part of an ongoing Erasmus programme.
Having lived in small Spanish towns he compares the lifestyle to that in Finland and sees some major differences.
“In Finland there is far more State support for young people and they are encouraged to leave home and become independent at an early age, whilst in Spain, it certainly isn’t the same and with lower salaries generally, young people often simply can’t afford to leave home and stay with family into their 30s.
“Both have positives and negatives and sometimes in rural Spain, it seem likes it’s more who you know than what you know that counts.”
Filip works hard, has joined a number of Spanish and International groups and in what little spare time he has, enjoys climbing and joint gym activities.
He can get by in Spanish, but in part, that is because he is not scared or embarrassed to attempt to communicate even if it’s not always perfect.
Although Spanish bureaucracy is often blamed for delays and difficulty, Filip takes a laid back attitude, saying that “every country has its own form of bureaucracy so wherever you are, if you haven’t grown up with it and therefore don’t understand it, it can be complicated to cope with.”
