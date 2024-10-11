Support in action: MABS Mazarrón makes a difference

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 15:45
• 1 minute read
Community unites for cancer support
Image: Shutterstock/WBMUL
MABS Mazarrón is making a significant impact in the region, thanks to the steadfast support of the local community. The MABS Cancer Support Foundation provides essential services, including counselling, translation, and vital equipment for cancer patients.
Recent fundraising efforts have showcased this commitment, with coffee mornings generating impressive donations. €135 was raised at CAT’s on Camposol, while a remarkable €700 came from an event held at Harvey’s Hacienda del Alamo, organised by the dedicated Craft, Chatter, and Coffee Group.
Additionally, the coffee morning at MABS Respite Home raised €560. These collective efforts highlight the community’s dedication to uplifting cancer patients and highlight the meaningful work carried out by MABS. As the foundation continues to thrive, it remains an example of hope for those in need, demonstrating the power of community spirit in action.
Getting involved with organizations like MABS Mazarrón offers numerous benefits, both for the community and the individual volunteers. These organizations play a vital role in providing essential services to cancer patients and their families, creating a safety net that fosters resilience during difficult times.
Community Connection: Volunteering with MABS allows individuals to connect with others who share a common goal. This sense of community can combat feelings of isolation, creating friendships and support networks that enhance well-being.
Skill Development: Volunteers gain valuable skills through their involvement, from event planning and fundraising to communication and counseling. These skills can be beneficial in both personal and professional settings.
Emotional Fulfillment: Helping others in need fosters a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Many volunteers report increased happiness and satisfaction from contributing to a cause that positively impacts the lives of cancer patients and their families.
Raising Awareness: By volunteering, individuals can help raise awareness about cancer care and support services available in the region, encouraging more community members to get involved.
Ultimately, supporting organizations like MABS Mazarrón is a rewarding experience that strengthens the community while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
