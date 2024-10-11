By EWN • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 14:01 • 1 minute read

The Best Halloween Party is Happening at Miraflores Tennis Club!

Join us for a spooktacular Halloween event at Miraflores Tennis Club on October 31st, from 5:00 pm! This fun-filled evening is packed with activities for the whole family. The kids are in for a treat with face painting, a bouncy castle, and plenty of spooky games to keep them entertained. From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, they can dance the night away at the Kids’ Mini Disco, and at 7:00 pm, we’ll serve a delicious kids’ buffet. Make sure they wear their best costumes, as there’s a prize for the best dressed!

Once the little ones have had their fill of fun, it’s time for the adults to take over. The party continues with a 2-course set menu, followed by an exciting afterparty featuring DJ Ian and Karaoke. Dance, sing, and celebrate Halloween in style! Prize for the best dressed.

Cost: €20 per child, which includes the spooky buffet.

Reservations: Call 952 932 006 to reserve your spot!

While the kids enjoy their Halloween festivities, adults can enjoy the tunes from Dj Ian and devour our scary cocktails.

And with our pool still open thanks to the beautiful weather, there’s plenty of opportunity for a swim too! Miraflores Tennis Club is your ideal family-friendly venue, offering parking and weekend entertainment. Our Pool Bar and Restaurant is open 7 days a week for breakfast, Lunch and Snacks , evening meals.

Don’t miss out on the best Halloween party—book your spot today and join us for a night of unforgettable fun and magical memories!

