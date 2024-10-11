By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 8:53 • 1 minute read

Image: Carp-R-Us.

October 3 saw Carp-R-Us fish the ‘Mercadona’ stretch of the Canal del Progres, immediately east of the N332.

This was a change of venue as the Rio Segura remains too low between Rojales and Guardamar to consider using it for matches. With vertical and muddy sides, it is just too dangerous. As a result, the Summer-Autumn Match 8 was moved. The canal always has water, which, on the day, flowed through as fast as we had ever experienced.

Too Much Guinness?

Nine anglers were due to fish, but Steve Higgins dropped out due to poor health (or was it too much Guinness?).

The favoured peg on this venue is No. 1, which was drawn by Trevor Morrey. Although he lost some good carp in the vegetation, he caught carp, bass, and a mullet of over a kilo using a pole and maggot, for a total weight of 4.32 kg. This was enough to win the match.

The next highest weight in his section was just 0.84 kg by Jeremy Fardoe, who twice had to walk around to the far bank to release tackle caught in the bankside bushes.

Tony Flett drew the downstream end peg, which, coincidentally, he had pleasure-fished earlier in the week. He caught forty small carp trotting maggot on the stick float, a great achievement, but they only weighed a total of 1.92 kg.

Occasional Fish

Willy Moons on peg 9, using feeder with maggot, caught occasional fish to weigh in 3.18 kg for a section win.

Tony Felstead on peg 13 was second in the section with 2.24 kg, again using maggot.

Corn and bread usually come out on top at this venue, but on the day, all the top weights were caught on maggot.

The club’s next match will be its annual Memorial Cup on October 17 at El Bosquet, pegs 1a–16.