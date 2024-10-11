By Johanna Gardener • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 14:33 • 2 minutes read

American hip hop singer, Sean "Diddy" Combs Credit: Flickr

Hip hop Singer Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally been given a fixed trial date of May 5, where he will stand to face charges of sex trafficking.

Despite not pleading guilty to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy made against him last month, Combs, 54 has a track record of allegations made against him since 2008. Judge Arun Subramanian of Manhattan federal court, the second lawyer to be assigned to the case, has established clear deadlines for prosecution and defence lawyers to submit arguments for the case and has provisionally requested that Combs attend court in December.

Electronic devices containing “extraordinary” material seized at several of Combs’ residences

According to US attorney, Emily Johnson who assisted at Thursday’s hearing, 96 electronic devices were seized at various residences belonging to Combs in Miami, Los Angeles and a private airport in Florida which until now, remains unspecified. A further four devices were recovered upon Combs arrest last month. Eight devices found at the Miami residence contained more than 90 terabytes of data, which Johnson termed as ·extraordinary” content. Some of the data was difficult to retrieve for technological reasons.

The American rap artist and founder of Bad Boy Records, who has been on the music scene since the 1990’s often under famous pseudonyms such as “Puff Daddy,” is alleged to have coerced and abused women repeatedly, backed by associates and accomplices, whilst maintaining their silence through blackmail and even violence. His lawyer decried the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday night, the night before his court appearance, for a media leak to CNN news, which showed Combs physically abusing his former girlfriend, R & B Singer, Cassie in 2016. These leaks, according to defence lawyers, “have led to damaging, highly prejudicial pre-trial publicity that can only taint the jury pool and deprive Mr Combs of his right to a fair trial.”

Combs as threat to public safety following allegations of sexual and physical violence

In his defence, Combs did apologise publicly for the video on social media saying:“I was disgusted when I did it” and “I’m disgusted now.” However, judges claim that, despite appeals for a 50 million dollar home bail package to be put in place including home detention and electronic monitoring, Combs would continue to be a threat to public safety. There are fears that he could orchestrate circumstances surrounding the case including manipulating witnesses to hamper investigations.

In the run up to Combs’ trial in May 2025, his lawyers have appealed for consideration of the bail package, contending that it “would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses,” and continue to uphold that some court findings had been exacerbated due to endorsing the government’s “exaggerated rhetoric” in order to arrest Combs.

