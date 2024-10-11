By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 11 Oct 2024 • 11:09 • 2 minutes read

"Army of Slugs" devouring pumpkin crops just in time for Halloween 2024. Credit: Pexels, Chris F

Brits might be in for a mighty scare as they gear up for Halloween, with an “army” of squash-devouring slugs on the hunt, after an unusually wet spring and summer.

As Halloween approaches, experts have raised the alarm over a nationwide pumpkin shortage due to ruined crops.

Britain’s National Pumpkin Crisis Explained

Halloween might be a bit different this year for some. According to the National Trust, an “army of slugs” and an unusually wet spring and summer have completely devastated pumpkin crops across the UK. The soggy conditions have allowed slugs to thrive, wreaking havoc on young plants. Some areas have been particularly hard hit, with certain regions losing as much as half of their pumpkin yield this year.

Crop expert Paul Dibb, garden and outdoor manager at Nostell in West Yorkshire, explained that the unusually wet weather conditions laid out the perfect conditions for slugs to thrive in large numbers. The slugs went for many of the young pumpkin plants before they could grow, which affected the yield. Gardens across the country have shared similar experiences, with Kingston Lacy in Dorset and Arlington Court in Devon reporting heavy losses.

Will Pumpkins Be More Expensive?

Despite then huge issues this year, there could still be a bit of good news for thrifty UK shoppers. Prices at some supermarkets have, surprisingly, remained steady. Sainsbury’s are selling an extra-large pumpkin priced at £2.75, down from £3 two years ago. Similarly, Aldi are offering large pumpkins for £2.49, which is also cheaper than last year’s prices. However, Tesco has seen a slight price increase, with large pumpkins now costing £1.89 compared to £1.75 last year.

Weather Woes and Slug Invasions

Pumpkins need a long, warm growing season to thrive, but this year’s cold and wet weather has made things difficult for farmers and gardeners alike. In addition to the slug problem, a lack of pollinating insects like bumblebees has compounded the issue, as many crops didn’t receive the fertilisation needed to produce fruit.

What’s Next for Halloween?

While there’s still time to grab a pumpkin, supplies are expected to be limited. Some gardens have managed to salvage a reduced crop, but others, like Dunham Massey in Manchester, have lost their entire pumpkin harvest to the slug invasion.

For those hoping to decorate with pumpkins this Halloween, it’s best to buy early or consider alternative decorations, as this year’s shortage could leave many last-minute shoppers without the classic orange gourds.