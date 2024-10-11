By Donna Williams • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 9:26 • 1 minute read

Day of the Valencian Community Concert Credit: lanucia.es

To celebrate the ‘Day of the Valencian Community’ on October 9, La Nucia held an epic concert at the l’Auditori.

The Unio Musical de La Nucia band performed a variety of works, including the Christian march Te Deum, the pasodoble Suspiros del Serpis, and a selection dedicated to the centenary of the birth of Valencian poet Vicent Andres Estelles. The programme also featured El Boliquet, the winning piece in the “III La Nucia Pasodobles Composition Contest”.

Aside from the musical aspect, the event showcased breathtaking Valencian dance performances by the La Nucia Traditional School of Dance and the Almadrava Dance Group. The concert was concluded very aptly, with interpretations of the Hymn of La Nucia and the Hymn of the Valencian Community by the tenor maestro Miguel Valois.

Guests got to experience Valencian custom ‘Modadora’

Following the stage performance, attendees, accompanied by the dance groups, went to the Placa de l’Almassera. Here, they got to experience the cherished Valencian custom of ‘Mocadora’. They were handed a beautifully wrapped handmade sweet, nestled in a typical handkerchief. To show their appreciation of this free concert and to support a local cause, guests made a donation, which was then passed to the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.