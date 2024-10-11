By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 16:40
• 1 minute read
Ukrainian Folk Music Shines
Image: Facebook/ Cultura Almería
THE National Choir of Tenors and Bandurists of Ukraine brought the sounds of Ukrainian folklore to Almería recently. The event, titled With Ukraine at Heart, was held at the Municipal School of Music and Arts (EMMA) and organised by the Ukrainian Dnipro Association. For a donation of €5, attendees enjoyed a concert blending traditional Ukrainian music with a charitable cause.
The choir, boasting over 100 years of history, is currently touring Europe to raise funds in support of Ukraine. Their performance featured popular folk songs, patriotic melodies, and even a surprise rendition of Mocedades’ ‘Eres tú’ in Spanish. The 45 performers, who sing while playing banduras, a traditional Ukrainian instrument resembling a lute, known for its rich, harp-like sound, provided a unique and heartfelt show.
Anastasia Lavryk, president of the Dnipro Association, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, ‘We love sharing a part of our home and culture.’ The choir also performed in Roquetas de Mar earlier in the week, further spreading the beauty of Ukrainian music.
For more Almeria news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.