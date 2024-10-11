By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Oct 2024 • 16:40 • 1 minute read

Ukrainian Folk Music Shines Image: Facebook/ Cultura Almería

THE National Choir of Tenors and Bandurists of Ukraine brought the sounds of Ukrainian folklore to Almería recently. The event, titled With Ukraine at Heart, was held at the Municipal School of Music and Arts (EMMA) and organised by the Ukrainian Dnipro Association. For a donation of €5, attendees enjoyed a concert blending traditional Ukrainian music with a charitable cause.

Celebrating Ukrainian Culture Through Music

The choir, boasting over 100 years of history, is currently touring Europe to raise funds in support of Ukraine. Their performance featured popular folk songs, patriotic melodies, and even a surprise rendition of Mocedades’ ‘Eres tú’ in Spanish. The 45 performers, who sing while playing banduras, a traditional Ukrainian instrument resembling a lute, known for its rich, harp-like sound, provided a unique and heartfelt show.

Touring Europe: Spreading the Sounds of Ukraine

Anastasia Lavryk, president of the Dnipro Association, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, ‘We love sharing a part of our home and culture.’ The choir also performed in Roquetas de Mar earlier in the week, further spreading the beauty of Ukrainian music.

