By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 18:17 • 2 minutes read

Mila Kunis (left) and Ashton Kutcher (right), are reportedly considering a fresh start across the pond. Are They Ditching Hollywood for Europe? Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are considering a fresh start in Europe amid the Diddy drama. Explore how the couple's Hollywood ties, recent controversies, and a desire for a grounded lifestyle could lead them to leave Tinseltown behind for good. Credit: Shutterstock, Kathy Hutchins

Ashton and Mila: Fed Up with Hollywood and Eyeing Europe Amid Diddy Drama.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are once again in the spotlight, and this time, it’s not just the regular run-of-the-mill attention that comes with being Hollywood actors that’s got them rattled. Following the explosive drama involving their long-time pal Sean “Diddy” Combs, the couple are reportedly considering a permanent move to Europe, leaving Tinsletown behind for good.

According to In Touch Weekly, Ashton Kutcher is “exasperated he’s been dragged through the mud again because of his past associations. First, it was Danny Masterson, and now it’s Diddy. Hollywood feels like a cesspool to him.”

After spending a delightful summer across Europe – which included a family outing to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium- the couple are convinced that a change of scene could be just what they need. “It’s the perfect place to raise their kids in a more grounded lifestyle,” the insider source from In Touch Weekly continued.

However, there’s a catch. Work commitments still tie them to the US, leaving them torn between the allure of a new life abroad and their existing work commitments.

If Europe proves to be too far afield, Kutcher, 46, and Kunis, 41, have another ace up their sleeves. Northern California seems to also be calling. They are apparently keen to be around tech entrepreneurs and eager to give their kids a more normal upbringing.

The A Lot Like Love star is facing heat after Diddy’s recent arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. As old clips of Ashton’s friendship with the Bad Boy Records founder resurfaced recently, the scrutiny and the uncomfortable questions have intensified.

Ashton quipped during a 2019 interview on Hot Ones, that they “became fast friends,” and that they “used to just hang out and watch football together.” However, laughter turned to discomfort when Ashton chuckled about the notorious parties Diddy hosted, saying, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.” He has been a regular at Diddy’s parties and even cohosted The White Party in 2009.

As if the current allegations weren’t enough, Diddy has a shadowy past, with accusations of involvement in the murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 looming large at the moment, and threatening to add another trial to the list. Former LA Crip gang member Duane Keith Davis – also known as “Keefe D” – is currently awaiting trial for the 1996 shooting that sparked a bloody LA gang war. Duane Keith Davis has spoken publicly on numerous occasions about Diddy personally offering him a $1 million payday to organise a hit on Mr Shakur and his close friend and Death Row Records label boss Marion Suge Knight who is also currently incarcerated for voluntary manslaughter. The drama surrounding Diddy only intensifies, putting Ashton and Mila’s association with him under a microscope.

While the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper denies all allegations against him, he currently finds himself behind bars at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. But, the cloud of controversy surrounding Diddy adds to the pressure on Ashton and Mila, making a life in Europe even more appealing.

As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: this celebrity couple are eager to escape Hollywood’s glitzy chaos and embark on a fresh start, whether in Europe or Northern California.