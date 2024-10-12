By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 22:49 • 1 minute read

I Am Much More Chronicles the Heartwarming Journey of 15 Ugandan Children. Credit: I am Much More, Marbella International Film Festival

A Heartfelt Tale That Will Leave You Inspired.

I Am Much More, filmed right here in Marbella, takes us on an emotional rollercoaster as it follows the lives of 15 Ugandan children who were given a chance to experience a new world. These 15 brave youngsters, plucked from the slums of Kampala, boarded a plane for their very first time, landing in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

The film stole the show at the Marbella International Film Festival 2024, as it captures their very first experiences landing in Marbella. Seeing the beach for the first time, swimming in the sea, and even operating a dishwasher. Most touching of all, these children, many of whom are orphans, experienced life with a family for the first time. For many, it was the first time they had slept in their own beds, taken hot showers, and enjoyed three meals a day. They mingled with their host families’ children and shared their dreams of using what they learned to change their own country.

In an interview with Euro Weekly News, Laura Chakaveh, organiser and Marketing Director of the Marbella International Film Festival, described the emotional impact of the film: “The children had never seen a beach before or swum in the sea. But, most touchingly, they had never known the love of a parent or the feeling of living in a family, as most of the children are orphans.”

Check out the trailer of I am Much More here!