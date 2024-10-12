Being bilingual protects the brain

By Adam Woodward •
Brain scans.
Credit: Anna Shvets - Pexels
Learning a second language can promote healthy ageing, attention, and resilience, according to new scientific research.
The studies carried out between Zaragoza, Ottawa, and Montreal universities used MRI scans to monitor brain development between monolingual and bilingual subjects, and the results confirmed the theory that bilingualism is good for you.
151 people were recruited for the study, which focused on scanning the whole brain rather than just certain parts as in previous studies. The results demonstrated distinct contrasts between monolingual and bilingual subjects in terms of cognition and increased efficiency of communication between brain regions, which indicates a higher chance of recovery following a stroke or other brain damage.
The participants studied were either English/French bilingual, French-speaking monolingual or English-speaking monolingual. They were scanned using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to record whole-brain connectivity. The fMRI scans revealed that bilingual participants had increased connectivity between brain regions than monolingual participants, and this connectivity was stronger in those who learned their second language at a younger age. This effect was particularly strong between the cerebellum and the left frontal cortex.
This latest study reveals more about the effect of bilingualism on the brain connections we use to think, communicate, and experience the world around us. As well, they demonstrate that the earlier one learns a second language, the more neuroplasticity we have and resilience to brain damage we grow up with.
