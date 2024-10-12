Bike blaze in Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward •
In the early hours of Friday, October 11, a fire broke out in an outdoor car park on Avenida de las Palmeras, in the Arroyo de la Miel district of Benalmádena Costa.
The blaze destroyed five vehicles in the lot – four cars and a motorcycle. The bike, it seems, was the origin of the fire. The incident was first reported at 4.15am, when several calls to the emergency number 112 raised the alarm about the burning of a motorcycle in a car park adjacent to a block of flats, with the fire spreading quickly to other vehicles. Immediately, the emergency centre activated the Benalmádena Fire Department, the Emergency Health Centre, the Local Police, and the National Police.
As a preventive measure, the authorities evacuated the residents of the adjacent block to which the parking lot belongs, while firefighting crews doused the flames and carried out ventilation work.
Fortunately, no personal injuries were suffered despite the magnitude of the incident. Emergency teams swiftly worked together to ensure that the fire did not lead to a major tragedy. The rapid action of emergency services was crucial in extinguishing the flames before they could spread beyond the gate of the car park.
