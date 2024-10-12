By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 8:45 • 3 minutes read

Border Chaos: Spain Springs Surprise Checks at Gibraltar Crossing. Credit: Pexels, Frankie Hatton

Gibraltar woke up to turmoil on the morning of October 11, 2024, as Spain unexpectedly imposed border controls at the Gibraltar frontier.

Queues, Confusion, and a Diplomatic Dust-Up at the Rock’s Frontier

Gibraltar woke up to turmoil on Friday morning as Spain unexpectedly imposed border controls at the Gibraltar frontier, sparking massive queues and frustration for thousands of commuters.

Surprise Clampdown Left Commuters Fuming

The sudden move saw Spanish authorities reintroduce passport checks that had been suspended during Brexit negotiations over the Rock. Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, told the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) that he was notified of the changes late Thursday night.

“I had no alternative but to impose reciprocal arrangements at entry to Gibraltar if border controls weren’t lifted by 7 am,” Picardo declared. Clearly exasperated, he added, “As a socialist, I’m depressed that politics is used to harm the interests of workers and not to help them.”

Tit for Tat at the Border

At 11 pm on Thursday, Spain ended the provisional arrangements regarding Gibraltar’s border. Holders of the red Gibraltar resident card were suddenly required to have their passports stamped when entering Spain. The measure aimed to determine whether individuals actually resided in Gibraltar or within the Schengen area – a move that could affect tax obligations.

In quick response, Picardo announced that Gibraltar would, albeit reluctantly, demand passports from people entering the territory, including cross-border workers. “We will not be forced to submit through pressure tactics,” he insisted.

Queues Stretch for Miles

The immediate aftermath saw long lines and significant delays on both sides of the border. Commuters faced rush-hour chaos as passport checks snarled traffic, leading to tempers fraying and horns blaring.

By 11:30 am, Spain appeared to ease off, ceasing the stamping of passports. However, confusion reigned as some officers continued the checks, claiming they awaited written instructions to halt the new measures.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Picardo didn’t mince words, pointing out that the directive seemed to come from “an inspector of the Spanish National Police in La Línea de la Concepcion” who may have overstepped his authority. “It appears that the instruction was given… by an officer… who was not authorised to give that instruction by his superior,” Gibraltar’s government stated.

With a looming deadline of November 10 2024, when biometric controls are set to begin if no agreement is reached, tensions are escalating. La Linea Mayor Juan Franco painted a grim picture, warning of a “brutal circulatory collapse” at the border that could impact over 11,000 workers who cross daily. “We will have here a huge problem,” he underlined.

EU Delays and Brexit Blame Game

Earlier this week, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares urged the UK to clinch a deal on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit status before new EU border controls kick in. The European Union has delayed the introduction of these checks after some member states said border systems weren’t ready. But with Britain now outside the EU, the spectre of a hard border looms large.

Public Opinion Split

Reactions poured in, with some observers pointing out the inevitable fallout from Brexit is not exactly a surprise. There is no border agreement regarding Gibraltar, so there are now border controls. Others accused both sides of dragging their feet and using workers as pawns in a larger political game.

“Storm Before the Calm,” Hopes Picardo

Expressing his desire for a diplomatic resolution, Picardo said, “I sincerely hope that incidents like this are the storm that precedes the calm and that we can resolve the issues at the negotiating table in a way that works for everyone.”

He advised all those crossing into Spain to always carry their passports, cautioning against “the whim of Spanish police officers” who might request them for stamping.

What’s Next for the Rock?

As deadlines loom and diplomatic manoeuvres continue, the people of Gibraltar and neighbouring Spanish towns are left in limbo. Will an agreement be struck in time to prevent further chaos, or are these passport problems just the tip of the iceberg?

One thing’s for sure; The Rock finds itself caught between a hard place and a border check. Time will tell how this cliffhanger unfolds.