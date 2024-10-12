British Airways cancel long-haul flights

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 13:24 • 2 minutes read

British Airways flight soaring high Credit - www.unsplash.com

The UK flag carrier, British Airways (BA) is cancelling numerous long-haul flights this winter due to aircraft shortages as they are expecting delivery delays on engines and parts from Rolls-Royce. BA is claiming issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on its Boeing 787 aircraft as the main reason for these cancellations. BA was due to launch a new London Heathrow (LHR) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) but they have since delayed this new flight due to the issues. They have also suspended long-haul daily flights between London Gatwick (LGW) and New York (JFK) and between London Heathrow and Doha (DOH) citing the same parts shortages from Rolls-Royce.

Issues for British Airways

The Trent 1000 engine has a history of technical issues that have frequently caused disruptions for BA when using this current model. Rolls-Royce has since worked to improve the reliability of the Trent 1000 and other engines like the Trent XWB used on Airbus A350 aircraft but issues are still occurring. Rolls-Royce has however acknowledged that the problem extends beyond British Airways, highlighting ongoing supply chain constraints affecting the aviation industry. The engine manufacturer states it is working with all customers to reduce the impact of limited spare part availability.

How BA can overcome flight delays

The airline is doing its best to combat the problem and has been utilizing Boeing 777 planes from its standby fleet. However, the increased use of these older aircraft necessitates more frequent routine maintenance and downtime, according to Bloomberg BA has also decided to switch to General Electric (GE) for powering its new 787 aircraft deals which is a blow to Rolls-Royce, whose market share for this model has been declining.

British Airways plans to resolve issues

To add to the pressure, BA is also undergoing a fleet upgrade –Boeing 777X, a next-generation aircraft,- which is approximately five years behind schedule, forcing airlines to extend the use of existing aircraft or cancel routes. BA is also suspending direct flights from London Heathrow to Beijing, China from October 26, 2024, until November 2025. BA have yet to give a detailed reason for this but has stated the company assures passengers that daily flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong will continue uninterrupted, maintaining its presence in key Chinese markets. BA is yet to announce plans for an alternative route to replace the Beijing service.