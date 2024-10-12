Cartagena’s Parque Mediterraneo reimagined

By Catherine McGeer •
Transforming Spaces for Families
PARQUE Mediterráneo in Cartagena has unveiled its exciting new look, transforming it into a more accessible and enjoyable space for families and visitors. At the inauguration, Mayor Noelia Arroyo highlighted the park’s crucial role in the local economy, drawing 12 million visitors each year, including 5 million from outside the area.
The recent renovations, which cost over €5 million, include the removal of architectural barriers, improved safety features, and vibrant new leisure areas. One standout addition is a wooden submarine in the revamped playground, a tribute to Isaac Peral’s historic submarine prototype, celebrating Cartagena’s rich maritime heritage.
Arroyo expressed pride in the collaboration with local businesses, artists, and workers throughout the project. She emphasised that these improvements not only enhance the shopping experience but also support 1,500 direct jobs, helping families shop and relax closer to home. With its refreshed design and community focus, Parque Mediterráneo is set to continue as a beloved hub for leisure and shopping in Cartagena.
Espacio Mediterráneo is a lively shopping center in Cartagena that offers a mix of stores, eateries, and entertainment options for all ages. It’s a great spot for families and friends to spend time together, whether you’re shopping for the latest trends or grabbing a bite to eat. The center is designed to be easy to navigate, making it accessible for everyone. With regular events and activities, Espacio Mediterráneo has become a favorite hangout for locals and visitors alike, adding to the vibrant community spirit of Cartagena.
