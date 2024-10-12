By Nina Cook • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 20:56 • 2 minutes read

Seville Cathedral, Home to Christopher Columbus’ verified remains—well, some of them. | Credit: Flickr

After centuries of debate and a dash of mystery worthy of a Dan Brown novel, science has finally spoken: Christopher Columbus’ remains in Spain are the real deal. But don’t hang up your conspiracy hats just yet—there’s still plenty to squabble over.

DNA confirms Columbus’ remains in Spain

The great explorer, who “discovered” the Americas (we’ll gloss over the fact that people were already living there), has had his bones verified by scientists in Spain. DNA tests have confirmed that the remains interred at Seville Cathedral really do belong to the one and only Christopher Columbus. So, should we declare the case closed? Of course not—this is history we’re talking about.

Why the debate over Columbus’ remains continues

You might be wondering, why the obsession over Columbus’ final resting place?

For starters, his remains are kind of like Shakespeare’s lost plays—mysterious, contested, and sure to spark intense debates at academic dinner parties. For years, Spain and the Dominican Republic have been engaged in a rather morbid tug-of-war, both claiming to house the true bones of Columbus.

Seville has long claimed that Columbus was buried in its grand cathedral after an eventful life of exploration (and some rather controversial colonial policies). But the Dominican Republic has countered that his remains were secretly spirited away to Santo Domingo. Now, thanks to the wonders of DNA technology, we have an answer—sort of.

DNA tests prove Columbus’ remains in Seville are authentic

The Spanish scientists recently conducted DNA analysis on the bones in Seville, comparing them with samples from Columbus’ brother and son. The results? A perfect match. Spain 1, Dominican Republic 0. So, we can all go home, right?

Not quite. The Dominican Republic is standing its ground, insisting that their Columbus bones are just as authentic. The truth, as usual, is more complicated than either side wants to admit. Some historians believe that part of Columbus’ remains could be in Seville, and part could be in Santo Domingo—suggesting that Columbus continued to travel even after his death.

Could further DNA testing finally settle the debate?

Because it wouldn’t be a proper historical controversy without some juicy what-ifs, there are still questions to be answered. Some researchers are calling for DNA tests on the bones in the Dominican Republic, which may finally settle the debate once and for all.

How DNA testing helps uncover historical mysteries

Beyond the academic debates, the Columbus bones saga underscores how our understanding of history continues to evolve. With advancements in technologies like DNA testing, we now have the tools to unravel ancient mysteries—offering the possibility of new insights into the past and a deeper understanding of our shared heritage.

Read more Euro Weekly News.