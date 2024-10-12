DomusVi Awards: Being older has a reward

By Donna Williams • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 10:57 • 1 minute read

DomusVi Awards Credit: elcampello.es

On October 4, the second edition of the highly significant DomusVi Awards took place at the Domus Residence in El Campello.

The event was honoured by the presence of the Councillor for the Elderly, Maricarmen Aleman, and her team, who demonstrated their unwavering support for the residents as they celebrated the International Day of Older Persons.

The initiative’s motto, ‘Being older has a reward,’ was brought to life through the unique qualities of the four award recipients. The Lifetime Achievement Award was in recognition of Rafael Galvan Espla’s exceptional life and professional career.

DomusVi Awards presented to Ana Jimenez, user of the Centre

The El Vincle Public School and the El Campello Dance Therapy Group of AMEC were recognised with the Senior Citizens Award for their unique efforts to work and raise awareness in society about the needs of the elderly.

The Veteran Award was given to a worker of the Mar Cobarro Centre, acknowledging their dedication to the profession. Lastly, the Experience Award was presented to Ana Jimenez, recognising her professional career as a user of the centre.

The event, a testament to the hard work and dedication of director Amelia Gomariz Verdu and her team, brought together authorities, families, and carers.

