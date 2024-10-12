By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 9:40 • 1 minute read

Train to link Malaga and Seville. Credit: Renfe, Facebook.

It should have been done by 2021, but now the new direct train line from Malaga to Seville will be ready in 2025.

The work to connect the two biggest Andalusian cities in just 90 minutes will be up and running soon, according to the minister for transport, Óscar Puente.

Previously, the best option for a train to Seville was changing at Córdoba; in 2025, the option of travelling direct will finally become a reality thanks to the new Almodovar viaduct.

Malaga & Seville train delayed by politics & crises

Politics, changes in government, economic and sanitary crises, all of which contributed to the failure to complete the so-called Andalusian Transversal Railway Axis, first approved 20 years ago. The plan was to link Huelva and Almeria via all the biggest cities in between. Much of the groundwork has been done, and left abandoned or incomplete, but whether that dream will ever become reality is another question. Nonetheless, it has enabled this new cheaper route to Seville to be expedited.

While intercity train networks fall under the competence and budget of central government, Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía seems willing to contribute his own resources, with the collaboration of other administrations, to finally get the job done.

Malaga and Seville account for almost 45 percent of the Andalusian GDP and are ‘two great tremendously complementary engines,’ so it is necessary to address their connectivity ‘in an agile way,’ the Andalusian president has said.