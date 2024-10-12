Il Divo tribute and dinner in San Roque

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 11:21 • 1 minute read

Tribute to Il Divo. Credit: ProEscena productions

An enjoyably unforgettable night at Casino Admiral San Roque with a top-tier dinner followed by a spectacular tribute to Il Divo in San Roque, Saturday, October 19.

This tribute band mixes lyrical expression and pop fun to pay tribute to the most famous vocal quartet of opera singers composed of Urs Bühler, Carlos Marín, David Miller, and Sébastien Izambard, Il Divo.

Since Simon Cowell highlighted them in 2003, Il Divo has triumphed around the world and has managed to sell millions of records, rising as one of the top representatives of classical music crossover groups.

Exquisite elegance endowed with powerful voices

With exquisite elegance and endowed with powerful voices, the members of this tribute band cover such popular songs as My Way, The Music of the Night, or Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, among many others. In addition to Spain, the group has taken their voices to countries such as New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Zealand.

The doors open at 8.30pm, offering a fantastic menu curated by Privilege Chefs, beginning the night with an unparalleled culinary experience. The music begins after dinner, at around 10.30pm. Earlybird tickets for the show cost €29 from eventbrite.es, or €39 on the door at the Admiral Arena, San Roque.