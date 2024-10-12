By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 1:39 • 1 minute read

Lamine Yamal celebrating. Credit: Lamine Yamal, Facebook.

Barca star Lamine Yamal could now be heading towards being the highest valued football player in the world ever.

A string of top performances at the Euros in the red shirt contributed to Spain’s victories over Germany and England; his participation in the 2024/2025 season taking Barcelona to a three-point lead over perpetual rivals Real Madrid on the run up to the Clásico is all making his value surge.

According to the German site Transfermarkt, they have estimated Yamal’s worth at a staggering €150 million, up from €80 million back in May. The new valuation puts him ahead of fellow La Roja player Rodri, currently calculated to cost €130 million, making the young teenager the most expensive player in Spain today.

Could Transfermarkt’s valuation be a lowball?

However, it is possible that even Transfermarkt’s expert valuation is still a lowball considering that Barcelona is said to have already had a bid for the player worth €218 million, an offer outright rejected by club president Joan Laporta.

At the delicate age of 17, Lamine Yamal ‘seems to be redefining the boundaries of what is possible and continues to develop at an unstoppable speed’, so says Tobias Blaseio of Transfermarkt. ‘It is impossible to imagine the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona without him. All this at an age when few footballers reach their first professional experience,’ Blaseio also commented.

The question now is: will Lamine Yamal trump Neymar’s record €222 million transfer from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017? Given his age and career ahead of him, he’s one to watch.