Javea 40 Lodge Freemasons: Ladies Night

By Donna Williams • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 16:05 • 1 minute read

Dancing the night away Credit: Javea 40 Lodge

On October 5, the Javea 40 Lodge of Freemasons hosted an incredibly glamorous evening. The event took place at the Marriott Hotel in Denia and it gave the ladies the perfect opportunity to steal the show!

The evening, led by Worshipful Master Robin Tillbrook and his wife Teresa, was in honour of the valuable support given by the wives and partners, and in particular the vital role they play in the lodge’s charitable endeavours.

With such a wonderful evening to look forward to, it is no wonder that it was so well attended with around 120 guests. Everyone was treated to a delicious cava reception which was accompanies by the lively rhythms of the Poco Loco Steelpan Band. This set the mood perfectly for a night of frivolity and fun, all with a hint of glamour and sophistication.

Funds were raised for Javea Autism Asssociation at Ladies Night

Aside from the music, guests were also delighted to discover that a magic show had been organised for their entertainment. Magic Circle member Colin Kenward astounded with his table magic, adding a touch of mystery to the dining experience. As if that wasn’t enough, guests then found themselves dancing the night away to the vocal talents of Matt Mason.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Freemason’s event, if there wasn’t a charitable aspect. Supporting the Javea Autism Association, a cause very close to Robin and Teresa’s hearts, over €1,000 was raised in support of this important local charity.

