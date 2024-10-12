By Johanna Gardener • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 19:44 • 2 minutes read

Life expectancy growth is slowing down Credit: Pixabay:geralt

A study analysing five European countries as well as Australia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and United States of America, has concluded that the upwards trend of increasing life expectancy is coming to a standstill.

According to the study, exponential improvements in life expectancy rates which have been tracked for the past two centuries are slowing down. Despite huge technological advances in medicine and artificial intelligence, not to mention the rising numbers of people reaching 100, there are no indications that this is having parallel impacts on life expectancy rates. Investigations have also revealed an unexpected decline in the life expectancy for countries traditionally with the longest life spans. S. Jay Olshansky, an investigator at the University of Illinois-Chicago, outlined the pressing need to reassess retirement age for many populations and to consider the income required to support future generations. “We have to recognize that there is a limit,” he affirmed.Notwithstanding predictions that present and future generations would be reaching record longevity, at the moment it remains to be seen if there will be a sudden catalyst in the near future to disrupt the plateau observed in life expectancy data.

Life expectancy figures not always reliable but changes to longevity rates are global

Life expectancy is an estimation of the expected number of years that a newborn baby will live supposing that mortality figures and other variables at that time remain constant. It is one of the most important ways of deciphering certain aspects of a country’s status, notably health. However, it can obviously not take into account unforeseen changes such as pandemics, war or natural disaster which could understandably disrupt trends.

To complete the investigations, Olshansky and his team were able to compare approximate predictions for life expectancy between 1990-2019. They used this information in collaboration with data from a variety of countries ranging from eight with the highest life expectancy including Spain, Australia, France, Italy and Sweden to countries barely reaching 40th position such as the United States. Studies revealed that life expectancy continues to rise but more gradually than perhaps expected. Whereas in 1990, the average rate of increase was 2.5 years every decade, it had lowered to 1.5 years in the decade between 2010-2020 – a trend which is unlikely to alter dramatically.

Humanity may be reaching its limit when it comes to life expectancy

Some conclusions remained consistent such as the superior life span of women in comparison to men. Around 15% of women are expected to live until 100 years compared with only 5% of men Yet the study has prompted fairly radical questions about whether there is a limit to life expectancy and indeed, whether we are at the point of reaching it. Maybe we are simply squeezing the last drops out of life-prolonging and anti-ageing technology.

