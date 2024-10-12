By Marc Menendez-Roche •
The 2024 Marbella Film Festival concluded with a spectacular showcase of talent from around the globe. With heartwarming films, networking opportunities, and glamorous parties, discover how the event shone a spotlight on filmmakers and stories that inspire change. Who won the prestigious awards?
Credit: Marbella International Film Festival.
Lights, Camera, Action.
The 2024 Marbella International Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday, October 6, and what a spectacular showcase it was.
This year’s event was nothing short of a cinematic delight, featuring screenings from talented filmmakers hailing from Ecuador, the Middle East, Europe, the USA, and North Africa.
Each morning kicked off with buzzing networking sessions, giving budding filmmakers a chance to rub shoulders with industry heavyweights. Workshops led by seasoned producers, directors, actors, and writers offered invaluable insights to all participants.
For the first time, screenings took place at the iconic Red Dog Cinema in Puerto Banus and Cine Kinepolis at La Cañada. But it was Saturday’s red carpet extravaganza for I Am Much More that stole the show. This heartwarming film made right here on the Costa del Sol, follows the incredible journeys of 15 Ugandan children as they transition from the slums of Kampala to the sandy shores of Spain.
But the festival wasn’t all work and no play. Each evening was filled with lively parties for filmmakers and VIPs at hot spots like Joy’s, La La La, and even on a yacht in the port.
The grand finale was a glittering awards ceremony gala dinner at Zengo restaurant in the Hard Rock Hotel, always the highlight of the festival. The ever-charismatic MC, Giles Brown from TRE, kept the night lively as the excitement built for the winners’ announcements.
Best Shorter Shorts:
Best Shorts:
Best Actress:
Best Actors:
Best Documentary:
Best Director:
Best Feature Film:
As the curtains closed on this year’s Marbella Film Festival, one thing was clear: Marbella is on the up, and it’s beginning to look like a shining hub for filmmakers and cinema lovers alike. With dreams sparked and friendships forged, we can’t wait to see what next year has in store.
A huge congratulations to all participating films and to the organisers for putting on such a wonderful event in 2024.
