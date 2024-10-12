Marbella woman breaks record 18,000 ft up

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 0:19 • 1 minute read

Plummeting to Earth - women break all records. Credit: K. Caulder.

After 3,000 parachute jumps, Marbella resident Vera Kuznetsova enters the record books for the 7th time jumping out of a plane.

In Perris, California, on October 5, 64 international female skydivers leapt from four planes and then united while plummeting towards Earth. The 2 intricate, snowflake-like shapes the women formed together at downward speeds of over 193 kmph by holding on to each other, smashed the existing 48-women record.

The skydivers, Vera Kuznetsova, among them, all aged between 27 and 70 years old, with numbers of jumps from planes from 429 to over 24,000, took their leap on October 5 at approximately 2pm, qualifying for the Guinness Book of Records.

They had under 60 seconds to complete the first formation, release grips, and then build the second before flying away from each other to open their parachutes safely. Each skydive was made from an altitude that required supplemental oxygen.

Women coming together to push boundaries

Following the intense challenge of coordinating multiple formations at high speed, the event’s significance goes beyond just setting a record. ‘This record isn’t just about breaking numbers; it’s about pushing boundaries and showing what’s possible when women come together with shared passion and determination,’ said Kate Cooper-Jensen, one of the lead organisers. ‘It’s an honour to be part of this incredible journey with such talented skydivers from around the world.’

The successful record reflects a deep sense of camaraderie and ambition, showcasing the power of women supporting one another in achieving extraordinary feats. Currently, 14 percent of skydivers in the USA are female, according to the U.S. Parachute Association.