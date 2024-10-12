McDonalds Spain and ‘Friends’ Happy Meal deal

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 17:55 • 2 minutes read

Mcdonalds yummy burger and fries

On September 22nd, 2024, the popular American sitcom, Friends’, celebrated its 30th anniversary. Spain has now participated in the celebrations and is offering an ‘adult’ version of the popular kids ‘Happy Meal’. Purchasers of the Happy Meal can choose from the option of the adult Happy Meal and can decide between a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McRoyal Deluxe, CBO, or McChicken. Additionally, the collaboration offers an exclusive sauce called Monica’s Marinara. This is a nod to Friends‘ character Monica Gellar’s cooking expertise. Of course, you get the regular drink and fries with the meal. And not only that – you get a figurine of a ‘Friends’ character, of which there are six to collect in total! Be still, our beating hearts!

McDonalds Spain and Warner Bros relationship

The meal deal is offered in Spain, which has held an ongoing relationship with Warner Bros for many years. Warner Bros originally produced Friends in association with Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions and on the 5 April 2022, Warner Bros launched a theme park just outside of Madrid, which secured the relationship between both countries. McDonalds and Warner Bros hope to encourage adult consumers who want to purchase the figurines as collector items while also enjoying the discounts on a Happy Meal and the limited edition of Monica’s Marinara. Let’s not forget a gentle reminder to adults that McDonald’s is as good for adults as it is for kids!

Another McDonald’s collectable?

The meal deal is only available until the end of the month. Each toy has adorable details including Marcel the monkey on Ross’s head, Monica in her chef whites, Phoebe’s signature “Smelly Cat”-strumming guitar, Rachel holding a Central Perk café mug, and Joey and Chandler with Chick and Duck. It’s believed that the figurines may even become collectable items.

The rest of the world wants a McDonalds Monica!

The news hasn’t gone down well with the rest of Europe and beyond though. It’s not available in any other country other than Spain. However, that’s not to say it might become available in other countries shortly. Fans of McDonald’s and Friends have voiced their discontent on social media and have commented that they would like the opportunity to collect figurines from the popular hit show.

For now, though, take advantage of the Adults Happy Meal, collect the well-sought-after figurines and enjoy Monica’s sauce as that’s also being hailed as one of the best sauces McDonald’s has ever produced!