By Linda Hall • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 16:02 • 2 minutes read

SCANT SNOW: Hikers in the Matheysine region Photo credit: FB/Matheysine Turisme

The Alpe du Grand Serre ski station in the mid-Alpine Matheysine region, where snow is less abundant each year, will remain closed this winter.

As winters become shorter and snowfalls unpredictable, the council representing Matheysine municipalities had hoped to follow the example of other ski resorts by using the pistes for activities like mountain-biking and hiking during the summer months.

On October 5, 47 councillors held a vote on renewing the contract with the company that operates the lifts and continuing with the Alpe du Grand Serre 2050 diversification scheme. Only 12 were in favour of continuing the contract and opening the station this winter.

Local villages depend on Matheysine ski centre

Talking to a local broadcaster shortly before the vote was held, Marie-Noelle Battistel, an MP for the Isere region, warned that closing the station would be “truly disastrous.”

The ski station, the second-oldest in the region, provided employment for around 200 people, and the economy of nearby La Morte, with a population of 150 people depended on it, Battistel said. Closing the important ski resort would also send out a catastrophic message on a national level.

Coraline Saurat, president of the Matheysine council revealed in January 2024 that their finances had a €7 million black hole. Now, 10 months later, she said that €2.8 million had been ploughed into making the area a year-round resort since 2017 but increasingly unreliable snowfalls made further investment a financial risk.

“The impact of committing to two more years was considerable, with no prospect for the future,” she told a France Blue interviewer.

The council leader added that the state gave no concrete support for the future of the resort or for a transitional operation.

European ski stations all need more snow

Meanwhile, as news of Alpe du Grand Serre’s closure began to spread, local communities have come together to launch a donation appeal that will help the station to remain open this winter.

Matheysine’s problem is not an isolated one, as other mid-size ski stations are faced with diminishing snowfalls.

The Grand Puy station in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region announced that it would close this winter following a public referendum, and La Sambuy near Mont Blanc shut down its ski-lifts last year after it became unprofitable to run them during the drastically-shortened winter sports season.

An expert with the Meteo France meteorological service who studies the impact of climate change on skiing told CNN that 40 per cent of France’s ski resorts now need artificial snow in order to operate.

“In Italy it’s 90 per cent and up to 80 per cent in Austria,” he said.