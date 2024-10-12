More speed cameras for Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 14:51 • 1 minute read

Sign warning of speed camera, Spain. Credit: Shutterstock.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is planning to install a permanent speed camera on the section of the A-377 road connecting Casares with Manilva. The device will be situated between kilometres 5 and 6 in the direction of Manilva.

There have been numerous accidents on this stretch in recent years, most of which where excessive speed was a key element on the maximum 60 kmph stretch. The installation of the new camera comes as part of a plan by the DGT to increase the presence of speed controls throughout Malaga province at known black spots.

The A-377 is famous for its long straight sections tempting drivers to put pedal to the metal. However, as most of the road only has one lane in either direction, and with barely any hard shoulder to swerve out of the way on, many of the accidents have been due to a risky overtaking decision.

New speed cameras for Malaga and Coín

In Malaga city as well, 2 new speed cameras have been installed in Camino de San Rafales, an area known for accidents at pedestrian crossings.

Meanwhile, on the A-355 between Marbella and Coín, yet another head-on collision was reported near Monda on Friday, October 11. The stretch of road, which has earned the tag of ‘The Road of Death’, was painted with a thick red continuous line in the summer to remind drivers that it is prohibited to overtake. Despite this, and in spite of added speed cameras, some daredevils are still putting the lives of other road users at serious risk by ignoring the rules of the road and treating it as a racetrack.