Murcia: Spain’s top tourist destination

Record-Breaking Year for Tourism
THE Region of Murcia has experienced a significant increase in international tourism, welcoming over 803,000 visitors from January to August 2024—an impressive 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth makes it the Spanish region with the highest year-on-year rise in international visitors, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Tourism spending in the region also reached €1.12 billion, marking a remarkable 42.7 per cent jump from 2023. Visitors are staying longer too, with an average stay of nearly 13 days, compared to just 7 days nationally. The British led the charge, with 218,931 arrivals, followed by the French at 183,802 and Belgians at 88,434.
August was particularly noteworthy, setting a record with 187,089 international tourists, a 29.1 per cent increase year-on-year. These visitors spent €257.1 million, representing a staggering 51.7 per cent rise compared to last August. The average length of stay in August was 11.88 days, again surpassing the national average.
The tourism sector in Murcia is thriving, with tourist accommodations reporting record numbers in both visitors and overnight stays, reaching over 1.3 million travellers and 4 million overnight stays since January. The growth of campgrounds and rural accommodations has been especially impressive, contributing to the region’s reputation as a premier tourist destination in Spain.
