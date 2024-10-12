Murcia: Spain’s top tourist destination

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

Record-Breaking Year for Tourism Image: carm.es

THE Region of Murcia has experienced a significant increase in international tourism, welcoming over 803,000 visitors from January to August 2024—an impressive 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth makes it the Spanish region with the highest year-on-year rise in international visitors, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Significant Increase in Tourism Spending

Tourism spending in the region also reached €1.12 billion, marking a remarkable 42.7 per cent jump from 2023. Visitors are staying longer too, with an average stay of nearly 13 days, compared to just 7 days nationally. The British led the charge, with 218,931 arrivals, followed by the French at 183,802 and Belgians at 88,434.

August: A Landmark Month for International Tourism

August was particularly noteworthy, setting a record with 187,089 international tourists, a 29.1 per cent increase year-on-year. These visitors spent €257.1 million, representing a staggering 51.7 per cent rise compared to last August. The average length of stay in August was 11.88 days, again surpassing the national average.

Murcia’s Emergence as a Premier Tourist Destination

The tourism sector in Murcia is thriving, with tourist accommodations reporting record numbers in both visitors and overnight stays, reaching over 1.3 million travellers and 4 million overnight stays since January. The growth of campgrounds and rural accommodations has been especially impressive, contributing to the region’s reputation as a premier tourist destination in Spain.

Top Attractions to Explore in Murcia

The Cathedral of Murcia: A stunning example of Baroque architecture, this iconic cathedral features an impressive bell tower and beautiful interior artwork. The Roman Theatre of Cartagena: An ancient amphitheater that dates back to the 1st century BC, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich history and stunning views of the city. The Mar Menor: A unique saltwater lagoon known for its warm waters and beautiful beaches, perfect for water sports and relaxing by the sea. The Salzillo Museum: Celebrating the works of Francisco Salzillo, a renowned Baroque sculptor, this museum showcases his stunning religious sculptures. Sierra Espuña Regional Park: A natural paradise for hiking and outdoor enthusiasts, offering breathtaking landscapes, diverse flora and fauna, and numerous trails. Murcia’s Almudena Park: A tranquil green space in the heart of the city, ideal for leisurely strolls, picnics, and enjoying local flora. Cartagena’s Historic Center: Explore the charming streets filled with historical sites, vibrant markets, and a rich maritime heritage.

