News snippets from the European press

By Linda Hall • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 15:32 • 2 minutes read

Caption: ANTWERP WARNING: Police will use hydraulic cutters on souped-up scooters Photo credit: Politie Antwerpen

Belgium: Cut up ANTWERP police warned that they will chop souped-up e-scooters to pieces with hydraulic cutters, while the same fate awaited uninsured electric scooters and those not complying with regulations. With 354 reported accidents in Antwerp in 2023, scooters posed a “major road safety problem” police said.

Denmark: Slim chance NOVO NORDISK’S $570 billion (€521.38 billion) value exceeds Denmark’s gross domestic product but PM Mette Frederiksen rejected concerns that a downturn for the Ozempic and Wegovy manufacturer could affect the economy. She was “extremely proud” of Denmark’s global companies, Frederiksen said.

Menagerie raid POLICE who broke into a Funen property following a tipoff from a member of the public found 61 abandoned and mistreated animals that vets said would soon have died from hunger and thirst had they not been removed. They included a rabbit, chickens, several turtles, parrots and a malnourished kangaroo.

Norway: Simple sums AS Norway gears up for next year’s elections, the Labour-Centre coalition led by Jonas Gahr Store has slumped in opinion polls, with the Labour party receiving 20.2 per cent of the vote and the Centre party on 5.1 per cent. Added together, both parties trail the Conservatives opposition party which received 25.5 per cent.

Safety first THE Trygg Trafikk road safety organisation has called for bicycle helmets to be made compulsory when riding a bicycle, maintaining that an annual 1,000 head injuries could be avoided if the regulations were changed. Seventy per cent of cyclists now wore helmets but this was still not enough, Trygg Trafikk said.

Italy: Work it out ITALIAN students were below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 33 points out of 60 for creative thinking, scoring 31 points in a recent survey. Singapore obtained the best global result with 41 points, while Estonia and Finland were the Europeans winners with 36.

Health check SPENDING on healthcare paid directly by the patient rose by 10 per cent in 2023 as Italy’s national health system reached saturation point, a national survey showed. It also found that approximately 4.5 million people who needed treatment last year did not seek it, with 2.5 million citing economic factors.

Netherlands: Two-way AN exhibition featuring Asian Bronze which opened at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam on October 11 includes polished, light-penetrating bronze mirrors that contained hidden images of the Cross and the Virgin Mary. They date from the 17th century when Christianity was outlawed by the Japanese government.

Think twice ASYLUM minister Marjolein Faber must drop plans for off-putting notices at centres for asylum seekers after the Dutch parliament’s lower house voted to withdraw the scheme. “We’re working on sending you back” was one of the posters that Faber had allegedly wished to display at the reception centres.

German: Pedal power AS the German economy slows and vehicle manufacturers face high energy costs, households cut back on car purchases in September and also bought less furniture and clothing, researchers from Munich University’s Ifo Institute found. In contrast they found that retailers said bicycle sales had improved.

Keep watch THE Interior Ministry announced draft legislation to expand security measures for staff working in sensitive fields like IT, communications, the government and “critical infrastructure.” Interior minister Nancy Faeser said the threat to democracy from espionage and sabotage had reached “new dimensions.”