By Linda Hall • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 21:18 • 2 minutes read

: LEONARD SASSAMAN: The possible inventor of Bitcoin Photo credit: CC/Emijrp

No-one can put a name to the Bitcoin creator apart from his alias, Satoshi Nakamoto.

An HBO documentary claimed recently to have solved the mystery and identified the person behind the alias as a Canadian developer, Peter Todd.

Earlier, before “Money electric: the Bitcoin mystery” aired, it had been assumed that the programme would settle for an American called Leonard Sassaman.

Now buried in Leuven (Belgium), Sassaman who died in July 2011 at the age of 31, was a US technologist whose career was orientated towards cryptography.

He studied for a PhD at Leuen University and, as Sassaman’s supporters point out, the dates fit.

Bart Preneel, a professor of Computer Security and Cryptography at Leuven University who was Sassaman’s PhD supervisor, explained in the documentary that Satoshi Nakamoto was very involved in crypto currency from the outset.

No trace of Nakomoto after 2011

“But in 2011, Nakamoto suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth. That date more or less coincides with Sassaman’s death,” Preneel said.

He also went on to say that he doubted Sassaman was the brains behind Bitcoin: “Researchers use certain methods and systems. Based on my experiences with Sassaman and my intuition, I don’t think he was the originator.”

Preneen was not alone in his doubts.

On October 8, prior to the HBO programme, the online publication Cryptonews quoted the betting on the Polymarket crypto site as punters predicted who would be revealed as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Top place went to Nick Szabo, a member of the Cypherpunks, a group who worked on cryptography and the early internet and wanted a cyberworld with its own rules where the state no longer played role.

Bitcoin reveal ‘irresponsible’

Leonard Sassaman, who was another Cypherpunk member, took second place, although Crytonews explained that Sassaman had been odds-on favourite until the documentary’s maker Cullen Hoback revealed beforehand that he had spoken to “Satoshi Nakamoto.”

Craig Wright, an Australian businessman and computer scientist who announced that he was Satoshi Nakamoto in 2016 but failed to provide evidence to back up his claim, was ranked seventh on the list.

And Peter Todd?

When the moment that everybody had been waiting for arrived in the HBO programme, Todd told Hoback,

“Well, yeah, I’m Satoshi Nakamoto.”

Nevertheless, in an email that he sent to the CoinDesk website before the documentary was released, Todd wrote, “Of course I’m not Satoshi.”

Talking to the CNN news channel on October 8, Todd also denied that he was the legendary Bitcoin creator.

“Cullen is grasping at straws here,” he insisted, adding that the programme was “irresponsible.”