Pig problem – what to do about the boars

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Increasingly familiar sight on Costa del Sol streets. Credit: alexkoral - Shutterstock

Boar numbers have seen exponential growth in the Malaga province in recent years, and they are becoming an increasingly familiar sight inside towns and villages.

Police regularly receive calls from concerned drivers about families of these animals ambling across roads and streets, and in some cases provoking accidents; about golf courses damaged by the snuffling creatures; about neighbours who have their rubbish invaded and dragged around the streets; but the real worry is that wild boars are known to carry diseases, especially ones that are a threat to dogs and other animals.

Not exactly wild boars

But to clarify, the boars we spot in the Malaga region are not exactly ‘wild’ as the name ‘wild boar’ suggests, but in fact a crossbreed with pigs, which would redefine them as a type of ‘feral pig’, a new breed of hog characterised particularly by its reproductive ability with up to 12 piglets at a time per sow.

In the last 15 years, the population of these feral pigs is said to have increased by 500 percent, and in the absence of any significant natural predators in the area, such as wolves, there is little that can be done to curb what is rapidly turning into a plague.

Capture or kill the boars ?

In Malaga on Thursday, October 10, the animal rights group ‘Cultura contra la Barbarie’ launched its campaign by calling for a ban on the culling of animals by archers at night and replacing the control method by capturing and sterilising the piglets. While on the other side of the fence, many in the local government reject this idea as impractical given the sheer number of creatures living in the Malaga Hills and the impracticality and danger of capturing the beasts before releasing them back into the wild. Mijas Council has pledged they will attempt to capture some of the swine in the Sierra de Mijas, but with no indication of the effectiveness of this approach.

Those in favour of hunting the animals see a quicker and less costly method for controlling their population numbers. The company that holds the tender for protecting Marbella from an invasion of the creatures says that they only kill on average 5 of the pigs a year. They say that they only target the dominant male in any group with the intention of frightening the rest of the animals back into the hillside forests where they come from.

The dispute continues with seemingly low-grade solutions coming from both local authorities and the public. Considering the particular species and its enormous reproductive proliferation in the Malaga province in such a short time, it is clear that it will soon become an untenable situation and more drastic, and unpopular, measures will have to be taken.