Protests Rise Against Hotel Plans
SINCE the Níjar Town Hall officially approved plans to convert an old farmhouse into a 30-room hotel near Los Genoveses beach this summer, public protests have intensified against the controversial project in Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, Almería. This stunning area is renowned for its unique volcanic sands and diverse ecosystems, which many believe are at risk from the proposed development.
Local activists have mobilised strongly, collecting nearly 260,000 signatures and filing around 4,000 formal objections. The environmental group ‘Genoveses sin Hotel’ (Genoveses without Hotel) recently held a protest to voice their concerns, questioning how a hotel could be considered in the public interest when so many residents oppose it.
Celine Feutry, president of the platform, stated the importance of ongoing public pressure to stop the construction. Critics argue that the hotel threatens the area’s ecological balance, which is protected by limited access to prevent overcrowding.
While the developers, including Torres y González Díaz, have received backing from the Junta de Andalucía, local groups contend that the economic benefits of the project remain unclear. As opposition grows, environmental activists are ready to take legal action, warning that approving the hotel could set a troubling precedent for further developments in this vital protected area.
