By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 13:12 • 5 minutes read

Roundabout Rage: Busy Roundabout in BARCELONA - OCT. 14, 2014 - Placa d'Espanya (Plaza de Espana) and the Venetian Towers in front of the National Palace hosting the National Art Museum of Catalonia in Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain. Credit: Shutterstock.

Roundabout Rage: Spanish Drivers Face €500 Fines and 6 Points for Bombing Around a Roundabout in the Outter Lane Without Indicating.

Let’s talk about roundabouts in Spain. Who doesn’t love roundabouts on Spanish roads? They’re the circles of confusion causing chaos and tears of frustration for anyone with basic driving knowledge on Spain’s roads. Now, after the introduction of roundabouts in Spain in 1976, the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) is cracking down hard in 2024. Misusing roundabouts could cost carefree drivers a whopping €500 fine and slap six penalty points on their licence.

The DGT Pounce into Action

In a bid to curb the roundabout carnage, the DGT have sounded the alarm over reckless driving on roundabouts. Data shows that the most common roundabout infractions are to do with right of way, making up one in five violations at intersections. And with over 45,000 accidents between 2015 and 2019 – resulting in 317 deaths and 58,000 injuries – it’s clear that this is a serious problem on Spanish roads. While this article does try to look at the humorous side of tackling roundabouts in Spain, it does not take away from the fact that something needs to change. This is no joke.

Entering the Roundabout

As cited by the DGT – according to a study by AXA – 54% of accidents at intersections happen at the entry point of roundabouts. Drivers failing to respect priority, speeding, and not keeping a safe distance are the main culprits.

Unlocking Spain’s Roundabout Rules

So, how do you navigate these little Spanish circles of doom without going bonkers?

Here’s the lowdown:

Rule One: Go Anti-Clockwise

Yes, it’s obvious, but in the heat of the moment, those of us who learnt how to tackle roundabouts in the UK can lose our bearings. In Spain, you enter the roundabout to the right and circulate anti-clockwise. Exits are on your right-simple as that.

Rule Two: Give Way to the Left

Vehicles already on the roundabout have the right of way. Look left, give way, and don’t assume the car ahead will keep moving. Many small bumps happen when drivers expect others to behave predictably; they often don’t.

Rule Three: Exit from the Outer Lane Only

Cutting across lanes is a big no-no. You must be in the outer lane before you exit. If you miss your chance, don’t panic; just go around again.

Lane Logic on Spanish Roundabouts

Approach the roundabout in the right-hand lane if you’re taking the first or second exit. In theory, it’s the same logic as in any other country that has roundabouts. The problem is, many drivers didn’t get the memo.

If you’re heading for the third or fourth exit, move into the left-hand lane as you approach and start indicating that you’re going around. This not only positions you correctly but signals your intentions to other drivers.

Now, readers are thinking. Yes, this all sounds nice, but that’s not how most drivers in Spain approach roundabouts. “If I approach the roundabout and position myself to go left by keeping in the left lane and indicating, all the other drivers will just do what they always do. They’ll go in the right lane to go left and then block those of us who understand roundabouts and beep at us. Worst case scenario I’ll get into an accident.” You’re right, and this is exactly what the DGT are trying to put a stop to. But it’s a grassroots problem. The DGT have arguably been very unclear and inconsistent in their messaging up until now, to the point where even driving schools are teaching their students to go around the roundabout in the right lane, probably out of safety for their pupils. Even the police themselves can sometimes be seen completely disregarding the rules on roundabouts, taking the right lane to go left at the roundabout. It’s a grassroots problem that the DGT are attempting to tackle.

Another issue readers might encounter is how some drivers barrel into the left lane and swerve straight across to go ahead. This is often at racetrack speeds to add extra spice.

How to Indicate on Roundabouts in Spain

Here’s how to do it right in Spain:

Approaching the Roundabout: Indicate left if you’re taking an exit that goes left of what you consider to be “straight ahead”. That is, anything left of 12 o’clock.

Changing Lanes: Always signal right when moving towards the outer lane, and move carefully and gradually looking in your mirrors to check for potential future rally drivers.

Exiting: Signal right to show you’re leaving the roundabout and take your exit safely while still keeping on your surroundings.

Cyclists and Pedestrians: The Unseen Hazards

Treat a group of cyclists as one big vehicle and give them space. And watch out for pedestrians, especially those British holidaymakers who might be looking the wrong way. If you’re in a touristy area frequented by Brits, be aware that they may automatically look the wrong way and step on the road before realising what they’ve done. While people shouldn’t be crossing the road where there is no zebra crossing, pedestrians do this in most countries, so just be aware.

Fines That’ll Make Your Head Spin

Break the rules, and the DGT will come down on you like a tonne of bricks if they’re watching. Here’s what’s in store for offenders:

Speeding into the Roundabout: Six points and a €500 fine.

Not Giving Way on Entry: Four points and a €200 fine. This includes not giving way to drivers to your right who were already on the roundabout before you entered. Many drivers and bikers on Spanish roads assume they have right of way over any cars coming from exits on their right, even if they’ve just entered the roundabout and those cars entered before them. Ignore this, let them beep, just stay safe.

Changing Lanes Without Signalling or Not Keeping Distance: €200 fine.

Exiting from Inner Lanes (Cutting Across): Six points and a €500 fine.

Not Giving Way to Cyclists When Exiting: Six points and a €500 fine.

If this is enforced consistently, drivers might start respecting roundabout rules and etiquette. Time will tell.

Survival Tips: Don’t Get Caught in a Spin

Stay Alert : As with anywhere, assume other drivers might do something unexpected.

Plan Ahead : Know your exit and get into the proper lane early.

Use Your Indicators : They’re not just for decoration.

Watch Your Speed : Slow and steady wins the race – or at least avoids a fine.

Don’t become part of the problem. If you know how to take a roundabout, take it properly.

UK Drivers Beware: Left Isn’t Right Here.

For Brits fresh off the plane and hopping into rented cars, the struggle is real. You’re on the other side of the road, in a left-hand drive car, heart beating, and everything feels backwards while you stare at a gargantuan roundabout. Take a moment to familiarise yourself with the vehicle – find the lights, and indicators, and get used to changing gear with your right hand before you get there.

Remember, after every roundabout, there’s often a pedestrian crossing lurking to add some much-needed risk and excitement to the situation. Be aware of pedestrian crossings straight after roundabouts.

Round and Round We Go

Roundabouts in Spain don’t have to be a merry-go-round of mayhem. With a bit of caution, you can navigate them safely and keep your licence point-perfect.

So next time you approach one of these circles of stress, keep your wits about you. Who knows, you might just avoid a €500 spin on the DGT’s wheel of fortune.

Safe driving readers.